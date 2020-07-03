Travel & Tourism

FAAN releases new guidelines as domestic travel resumes July 8

Following the approval that flight operations recommence gradually at the nation’s airports effective July 8, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has released new procedural guidelines for air travellers and other airport users.

The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is aimed at protecting all stakeholders and preventing the further spread of Covid-19.

In the “New Normal”, departing passengers must comply with the following guidelines: All passengers must arrive the airport properly kitted with their face mask on.

The new guideline also stipulates that they must also ensure a minimum of one point five meters (1.5m) physical distancing just as aviation medical/Port Health personnel are directed to  screen each passenger and ensure the use of face masks.

Other measures include those travelling with pets must get necessary clearance from the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services and disinfection of all passengers’ luggage  before entry into the departure halls.

Passengers are required to wash their hands often as possible with the provision of hand sanitizers  for passengers before entrance, at the waiting halls/lounges and pre boarding gates,

All footwear according to FAAN would be disinfected/sanitised by foot mats placed at all entrances to the terminal building, amongst others.

Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu in a statement disclosed that for arriving passengers,  passengers would observe physical distancing on disembarkation from airplanes with physical distancing  as they board the Co-Buses (Hand Sanitizer would be provided in the buses).

She warned that physical distancing protocols must be observed at the baggage claim area, where hand sanitizers will also be provided.

Yakubu further stated that disinfected  trolleys would be made available for passengers, hinting that all Covid-19 protocols must be observed while undergoing Customs check.

