Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB) has disclosed that a Beechcraft belonging to King Air with registration number 5N-IHS operated by JED Air Limited, collided with the apron wall while taxiing to reposition for ground run. The event occurred at about 9:35am beside Bristow Hangar 3 at GAT Apron, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos. Spokesman […]

Wole Shadare Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has said Nigeria has barred Emirates Airlines from operating into Nigeria. He stated this in a Tweet on his verified twitter handle late Friday night. He said the ban would take effect on Monday, September 21, 2020. “Emirates Airline’s situation was reviewed and they are consequently included in […]

British Airways Chief Executive, Alex Cruz is stepping down from the role with immediate effect, owner International Airlines Group (IAG) said. IAG boss, Luis Gallego said the shake-up came as the company navigated “the worst crisis faced in our industry” – which has seen demand crushed by the coronavirus crisis and thousands of jobs […]

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has reopened Runway 18R/36L, following the removal of Azman Air’s Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325 which was grounded in the middle of the runway, causing airlines to cancel flights on Tuesday. The aircraft was said to have been removed in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Spokesperson for FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, has confirmed the report.

