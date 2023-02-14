FAAN sets up committee to boost cargo export

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is poised to boost the country’s contribution to cargo exportation with the inauguration of a committee to look into the bottlenecks in the subsector. FAAN in December 2022 inaugurated a committee tagged: ‘Aviacargo and Coordinated’ by the organizer of CHINET, Aviacargo Conference, Mr. Ikechi Uko. The committee commenced deliberations and met many times to discuss areas where there are challenges and impediments to achieving a boost in air cargo movement.

The essence of setting up the Aviacargo committee by the Managing Di-rector, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu was based on the findings and recommendations of the Chinet Aviacargo Conference which took place in September 2021.

The Committee, which comprised major stakeholders in the air cargo export eco-system has met and thought it wise to have experts in the air cargo export to drive the process. To this end, the coordinator, Uko has constituted three sub-committees to be headed by a chairman and co-chairmen with terms of reference and timeline to put together their findings, challenges, and solutions. At the inauguration of the committee recently in Lagos, Uko charged the committees to be dedicated to their duties to achieving an increase in air cargo export and put Nigeria on the world map as a major hub of air cargo movement in Africa.

In his opening remarks, Uko said Nigeria could climb from its fifth position on the continent to displace Kenya, which is currently the number one in air cargo hub, adding that, it was doable if all hands were on deck. He said, currently, data showed that Nigeria does more import than export, a development that is negatively affecting the nation’s economy. According to him, this imbalance could be addressed because Nigeria had busy airports, cargo and passengers, the population, rich investors, and the largest economy in Africa.

“We have the largest economy in Africa, we have the largest population, we are probably the most entrepreneurial, we have very busy airports but we are number five in cargo, Aviacargo in Africa. Lagos’s economy is bigger than Kenya in GDP, yes, Kenya is number five in Africa and Lagos is number four yet Kenya doesn’t have the biggest airline, doesn’t have the largest airport, doesn’t have the largest population, it has a small economy yet Kenya is number one and Nigeria is number five. “What are we not doing right, how do we take advantage of the size of our economy, how do we take advantage of our population, our enterprise?

There is no top 10 Kenyan billionaires in Africa, we have all the rich men but we don’t do well in this area. So, we decided along with FAAN that something needs to be done,” he noted. To harness these advantages, the sub-committees constituted are to find the factors surrounding and limiting the growth in Aviacargo (collate the factors), Itemise a breakdown of the factors and constraints, and the percentage of impact for each identified factor constraint.

