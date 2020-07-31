News

FAAN slashes workers’ salaries by 50%

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the underbelly of many of the aviation agencies, especially the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as the agency can no longer meet its monthly N3 billion spent on salaries and wages. Consequently, the agency took the easy way out by slashing salaries of workers on grade levels 8 and above by 50 per cent while those on levels one to seven were paid their full salaries.

The workers’ unions, made up of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), have expressed shock over the development, chiding FAAN for not giving prior notice before the decision to cut wages was reached. General Secretary, NUATE, Ocheme Aba, said they were still in shock over the decision of FAAN. He explained that the FAAN management would have informed their branch chairmen about their decision rather than pay before informing them.

His words: “On Wednesday night, the information we heard was that because they didn’t want to delay salaries because of Eid-el Kabir celebration, they promised to pay the balance by Tuesday next week. That was the information that came from the Director of Finance. “They didn’t inform us earlier about it, I don’t just understand them, they were struggling to complete the money, but it didn’t work out and so they decided to pay 50 per cent.”

