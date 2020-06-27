Travel & Tourism

FAAN test runs airports, international passengers to arrive five hours before departure

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Wole Shadare

 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday held dry run simulation exercises at domestic terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos respectively.

The exercise, which was aimed at assessing the readiness of the airports for reopening post COVID-19 was witnessed by the Ministers of: Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, State for Health, Dr. Olorunnibe Mamora, State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force, Dr. Aliyu Sanni, the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu and the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu amongst several other stakeholders.

Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu in a statement said the simulation exercise began in Abuja as passengers were taken through the Post COVID-19 departure protocols enroute Lagos on a Boeing 737 Aero Contractors flight.

The team from Abuja arrived at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos at about 1200hours. Passengers on board the flight were facilitated in line with the normal procedural order of arrival facilitation.

In his remarks, Sirika expressed his delight at the level of facilities on ground.

He added that going by the measures that have been put in place the airports are about 90% ready to reopen.

According to Sirika, domestic passengers will now have to get to the airports like three hours before departure, while international passengers would be expected to get to the airports about five hours before their flight.

This is to ensure that all protocols, including safety markings, social distancing, hand sanitizing, baggage decontamination, scanning of personal items, etc. are complied with forthwith.

Reporter

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO commends governments for ‘strong and rapid’ response to COVID-19

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has commended governments of the world over what it terms as their ‘strong and repaid’ response to mitigating the impact of COVID – 19 on the tourism sector. This is according to a new finding released by its first Briefing Note on Tourism and COVID – 19, which […]
Travel & Tourism

Back to the skies as Paris’s Orly airport reopens after three-month shutdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  The first flight took off from Orly airport south of Paris at 6:25am Friday, marking a reopening after shutting down on March 31 due to the coronavirus crisis, but with just a fraction of its normal flights. A Transavia plane bound for the Portuguese city of Porto was sprayed by water cannons from the […]
Travel & Tourism

White rage versus Black rage (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

• How to deal with anger Regarding profiling and making that judgemental call on the African – American lady at the bank, I was wrong on all fronts especially because I was judging from an uninformed viewpoint. Regrettably, ignorance is not an excuse, however, this is exactly how White rage works. My action was quite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: