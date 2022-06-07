FAAN to discuss Nigeria’s aviation challenges at conference

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it’s ready for the maiden National Aviation Conference to discuss challenges facing the nation’s aviation sector. Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, said the conference was aimed at providing a veritable platform for brainstorming and sharing knowledge and ideas on the progress and challenges in the aviation industry in Nigeria. According to her, the conference, titled: ‘Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport’ was initially billed to hold from April 1 to 4, 2020, but stalled due to the global movement restrictions occasioned by COVID-19. She said: “The scheduled date for the conference is 14th to 17th June 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. FAAN will bring together captains of industries, top government functionaries, seasoned aviation experts and key stakeholders like the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, state governors and chief executives of all aviation industries.” A select number of dignitaries will also speak on critical issues faced by our industry. The conference will also feature an investment forum, which will focus on attracting local and international investors in order to apprise them of the investment opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry.” The FAAN spokesperson, however, stated that the conference will discuss ease of doing business as a panacea for boosting investments in Nigerian airports among others “Some of the topics that will be treated by seasoned aviation experts at the conference include; Implementing Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM): Prospects and Challenges; Collaborative Service Delivery in Nigeria Air Transport Industry: The way forward.
Related Articles
Oil prices drop on US stock build, delay in OPEC+ meeting
Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, hit by a surprise build in oil inventories in the United States and as OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by delaying a formal meeting to decide whether to increase output in January. Brent crude oil futures were down by 41 cents, or 0.9%, at $47.01 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Moni Pulo lauds staff’s dedication to duty
The Executive Chairman of Nigerian indigenous oil firm, Moni Pulo Limited, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has applauded the management and staff of the company for their dedication to work, which has resulted in the growth of the business. She gave the commendation during the company’s corporate praise and worship ceremony to celebrate staff in appreciation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NAMA designs flight map for pilots, aircraft locally
The Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Mr. Mathew Lawrence Pwajok has said the agency is working hard to develop and publish Visual Flight Rule (VFR) charts locally. An aeronautical chart is a map designed to assist in the navigation of aircraft, much as nautical charts do for watercraft or a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)