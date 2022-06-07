Business

FAAN to discuss Nigeria’s aviation challenges at conference

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it’s ready for the maiden National Aviation Conference to discuss challenges facing the nation’s aviation sector. Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, said the conference was aimed at providing a veritable platform for brainstorming and sharing knowledge and ideas on the progress and challenges in the aviation industry in Nigeria. According to her, the conference, titled: ‘Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport’ was initially billed to hold from April 1 to 4, 2020, but stalled due to the global movement restrictions occasioned by COVID-19. She said: “The scheduled date for the conference is 14th to 17th June 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. FAAN will bring together captains of industries, top government functionaries, seasoned aviation experts and key stakeholders like the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, state governors and chief executives of all aviation industries.” A select number of dignitaries will also speak on critical issues faced by our industry. The conference will also feature an investment forum, which will focus on attracting local and international investors in order to apprise them of the investment opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry.” The FAAN spokesperson, however, stated that the conference will discuss ease of doing business as a panacea for boosting investments in Nigerian airports among others “Some of the topics that will be treated by seasoned aviation experts at the conference include; Implementing Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM): Prospects and Challenges; Collaborative Service Delivery in Nigeria Air Transport Industry: The way forward.

 

