FAAN to expand Lagos domestic airport terminal

As part of efforts to improve infrastructure and service delivery at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is set to expand the Z Wing of the terminal. Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu told journalists that the expansion project, which would commence soon, would only hamper passenger facilitation minimally at the terminal, as normal passenger check-in will not be affected in any way.

However, the Protocol and VIP lounge at the terminal will be affected as the facilities will be relocated temporarily till the end of the project since major construction works will be carried out in that axis of the terminal. Meanwhile, FAAN is already making arrangements for temporary spaces to be used as Protocol and VIP lounges, while the project is being executed. Yakubu further disclosed that when the expansion project is completed, the terminal would have been enhanced in terms of capacity, aesthetics, and passenger comfort, as the expected and expanded new lounges, will be twice what is presently on the ground. She appealed to passengers and other airport users to be patient and bear with the agency for the inconvenience till the end of the project.

