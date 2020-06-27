News

FAAN to raise travel tax to N2000, $100 from Aug 1

There are indications that both domestic and international air travel would cost more as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will on August 1, begin the implementation of new Passenger Service Charge (PSC) increment from N1000 to N2000 for domestic flight operations and from the former $50 to $100 for international passengers.

This will definitely lead to an increase in air fare by airlines on both route segments and further compound air travel in the country at a time many people are finding it tough to travel by air. The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt Rabiu Yadudu, in a letter dated June 22, with reference Ref: FAAN/HQ/ MD/18E/VOL.86/72, titled: “Implementation of the approved new passenger service charge (PSC) effective August 1, and sent to all airlines”, stated that the decision was premised on the approval given by the Minister of Aviation.

The minister said the minister’s decision was contained in a letter referenced FMT/ FMA/COM/T/69 and dated August 3, 2017, which he said, was sought with the intention to improve and upgrade airports infrastructure among others. Yadudu said the authority recently notified the Minister of Aviation of its intention to commence the implementation effective August 1, stressing that on several occasions they had engaged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and relevant stakeholders, which he said delayed the implementation from 2017 to date. The FAAN boss disclosed that the cap on the value of the PSC is simply outdated, explaining that the last review of the PSC is simply outdated. According to Yadudu, the last review of PSC on domestic routes from N350 to N1000 and from $35 to $50 on the international route was on May 1, 2011 and March 21, 2011. He said: “This does not correlate with the prevailing economic situation and the index to meet the needs of today and future growth in passenger traffic by FAAN and airport development, most especially for the airport upgrade to post COVID-19 standards.

