FAAN to raise travel tax to N2000, $100 from N1000, $50 August 1

*Funds needed to upgrade decrepit airport infrastructure

Wole Shadare

There are indications that both domestic and international air travel will cost more as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will on August 1, 2020 begin the implementation of new Passenger Service Charge (PSC) increment from N1000 to N2000 for domestic flight operations and from the former $50 to $100 for international passengers.

This will definitely lead to an increase in air fare by airlines on both route segments and further compound air travel in the country at a time many people are finding it tough to travel by air.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt Rabiu Yadudu in a letter dated June 22, 2020 with reference Ref: FAAN/HQ/MD/18E/VOL.86/72 , titled, “Implementation of the approved new passenger service charge (PSC) effective August 1, 2020’ and sent to all airlines stated that the decision was premised on the approval given by the Minister of Aviation in a letter referenced FMT/FMA/COM/T/69 dated August 3rd, 2017 which he said was sought with the intention to improve and upgrade airports infrastructure among others.

Yadudu noted that the authority recently notified the Minister of Aviation of its intention to commence the implementation effective August 1, 2020, stressing that on several occasions they had engaged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and relevant stakeholders which he said delayed the implementation from 2017 to date.

The FAAN boss disclosed that the cap on the value of the PSC is simply out-dated.

According to Yadudu, the last review of PSC on domestic route from N350 to N1000 and from $35 to $50 on the international route was on May 1, 2011 and March 21, 2011.

His words: “This does not correlate with the prevailing economic situation and the index to meet the needs of today and future growth in passenger traffic by FAAN and airport development, most especially for the airport upgrade to post COVID-19 standards.”

“You will also wish to recall that Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, operators of the MM2 has for years been charging N2,500 as its PSC. Despite the operating PSC, some airlines recently moved operations from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) handled by FAAN to the MMA2 because of the inability of FAAN to expand GAT. This increase will therefore afford FAAN the needed funds to upgrade our facilities to accommodate new airlines including the anticipated national carrier.”

Yadudu counted on the airlines’ support for the implementation of the reviewed PSC tariffs of N2000 and $100 on the domestic and international routes respectively to ensure that the cost associated is reasonably recovered as well as improve on the dilapidating and decaying airport infrastructure and obsolete equipment.

