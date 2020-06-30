FAAN to restrict multiple departures from single terminal

ORDERLINESS

Ninety per cent of the agency’s workforce have been trained by World Health Organisation

he Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has concluded plans to restrict multiple departures of airlines from the same terminals at the same time when flights resume.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said the restriction would mean spacing of flights to ensure total safety.

He stated that the flight spacing was not to disrupt any of the airline’s schedules but to ensure total safety of passengers, airline staff and others within the airport environment.

According to him, the airport authority had informed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) of its plan.

Yadudu also revealed that plans were on to increase its capacity by about 200 per cent with the construction of fabricated materials within the facility due to inadequate space at the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

“We have already told NCAA that we are going to space the flights. No two airlines will depart at the same time from our airports. The spacing is not to make things difficult for the operators, but to protect their staff and other users of our airports,” he noted.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, Yadudu emphasised that FAAN would open two arrival halls for more convenience of passengers.

On training of its staff in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols, the FAAN boss said about 85 per ecnt to 90 per cent of the agency’s workforce had been trained by the World Health Organisation (WH.O) on operational and response time on Covid-19, including 100 per cent of its staff at Owerri Airport.

He added that FAAN’s staff had also been trained by Port Health Services in order to ensure compliance on resumption.

The FAAN boss disclosed that FAAN was installing transparent shields in front all airline counters operating from its terminal in a bid to minimise physical contacts, adding that wearing of face masks and other protocols by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would be made compulsory.

He said: “No airport in Nigeria has 100 per cent of its staff trained by W.H.O and Port Health on Covid-19 pandemic, but we achieved that with Owerri Airport. All our staff at Owerri airport are trained 100 per cent with certificates issues. Overall, about 85 to 90 per cent of our staff have been trained and we want to achieve 100 per cent training for all.

“At GAT, we have also erected a large canopy for people to stay in in case of rain. We also have sanitisers and equipment to test their temperature at the airport and others in the country. Our tap water has sensors to minimize touch.

“We are discussing with some companies to enlarge the GAT with fabricated materials because we don’t have time for concrete work, which may take another five months to complete. The expansion of the GAT will lead to 200 per cent in the hall capacity.”

