FAAN trains 121 aviation security officers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has completed the training of 121 aviation security officers.

The aviation security officers, drawn from the airports in Abuja, Maiduguri, Yola, Jos, Gombe, Dutse, Sokoto, Zaria, Kaduna, Kebbi, Makurdi and Katsina, were taken through the mandatory six weeks STP 123 Basic Course, which was both intellectual and physical.

Some of the topics taken during the course include Overview of legislation, Access Control, People & Vehicle, Airport emergency (Basic fire prevention), Screening procedures, X-ray image interpretation,

Effective communication, Protection of parked aircraft, Cargo and mail security, First aid training amongst others.

In accordance with the requirements of the National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme (NCASTP), the trainees all attained the 70 per cent pass mark before graduating.

