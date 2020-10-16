FAAN, unions’ talks collapse

…agency owes N200bn to PFAs

After they failed to reach a resolution with the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), aviation unions yesterday embarked on a warning strike over labour related matters. This is coming as the workers condemned the concessioning plans of four of the most lucrative airport terminals. They said that if the plan was allowed to go on, it would be detrimental on the over 12,500 workers of FAAN.

They lamented that FAAN was still on the old pension scheme because it lacked the financial resources to pay to the Pension Fund Administration, which is about N200billion, excluding the exit benefits of the 12,500 staff.

The unions consisting of the National Union of Air Transports Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) had on October 7 threatened to go on strike in seven days over increasing delay of workers ‘salaries.

They carried out their threat by blocking the entrance to the headquarters of FAAN, ahead of a town hall meeting called by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to discuss the challenges of the COVID- 19 pandemic on the agency. An advance party comprising the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu and Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu and other directors were not allowed into the venue of the town hall meeting inside the Freedom Square.

It was also learnt that the Minister of Aviation who had intended to address the staff directly had earlier landed and proceeded to Caverton Helicopters where he inspected facilities but did not proceed to the Freedom Square. Speaking on behalf of other unions, the General Secretary, NUATE, Ocheme Aba, lamented that workers had denied remuneration for months. He said: “The workers of FAAN have been denied their full remunerations for several months.

They have been paying their salaries in a haphazard manner and practically all the deductions and very significantly, thedeductionstocooperatives which many of the workers invest in and which is where they actuallygettheir sustenance has not been remitted for years. “It is on record that some staff of the authority contribute about 80 per cent of their salary. So when you pay the salary without remitting to the particular cooperative they are associated with, it means such people have earned only 20 per cent of their salary because the other means by which they have to complement their activities through the cooperatives is denied. For a number of months, we have been battling this situation to no avail.

