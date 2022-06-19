‘FAB exhibition deepens growth in food and beverages industry’

Food and Beverage West Africa exhibition will continue to enhance growth of the industry, organisers and participants agreed at the end of the three-day event which entered its fourth edition.

Many of the 200 exhibiting firms cut across five continents counted themselves privileged to showcase their products in the Nigerian market.

Th Managing Director, B to B Events, Jamie Hill, the organisers of the event was impressed with the number of companies that graced the event, noting that the gathering provided an avenue for indigenous enterprises to strike deals and relate with prominent brands in the industry.

His words: “When it comes to big business for the Food and Beverage West Africa Exhibition in the sub-Saharan Africa region, which is the largest food and beverage trade exhibition, the right place to be is Nigeria.

“We are humbled and honoured to host the fourth edition here again. We have over 200 exhibitors from across 40 to 50 countries, spanning five continents.

“I will like to say how impressive I am with the local exhibitors here from Nigeria. We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses. We want them to come and flex muscles with the big players across the world.”

“Hopefully, we expect them to grow their businesses and begin to also export to other countries. This, really, would drive the Nigerian economy in the post-pandemic era.”

Chairman of Food and Beverage Marketers, Onitsha, Anambra State, Chief Victor Nwawuzie, south-east Nigeria, who declared the exhibition opened, said the exhibition was so important that it created the platform for proudcers to meet with the importers, thereby eliminating encumbrances and cost that travelling abroad for importation would have generated.

“The trade show has brought these foreign companies to our doorstep. By this, we have been able to cut some travelling expenses. These manufacturers are here with us. We thank the organisers for creating this platform where the manufacturers from across the world can converge in Nigeria to meet the local traders for business discussions. Nigeria is a big market waiting to be explored,” he said.

A leading Pakistani exporter of organic and conventional dates, Sharmeen Foods Company Limited, spoke on its products to the show.

Its Deputy Manager, Key Accounts (Export), Syed Ziyad Hussaini, submitted: “In this year’s show, we had a wide range of products from pitted to chopped and organic pitted dates, in addition to fruit bar and dairy biscuits etcetera.

“This is the first time we are here in Nigeria, and we are very happy with the hospitality and everything we have enjoyed since our arrival in the country.

“We are impressed with the turnout and very comfortable with the services offered us. I must say that the organisers have done a very good job, and I really wish them good luck in the next edition, as we look forward to coming back.”

