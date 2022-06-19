News

‘FAB exhibition deepens growth in food and beverages industry’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Food and Beverage West Africa exhibition will continue to enhance growth of the industry, organisers and participants agreed at the end of the three-day event which entered its fourth edition.

 

Many of the 200 exhibiting firms cut across five continents counted themselves privileged to showcase their products in the Nigerian market.

 

The Managing Director, B to B Events, Jamie Hill, the    organisers of the event was impressed with the number of companies that graced the event, noting that the gathering provided an avenue for indigenous enterprises to strike deals and relate with prominent brands in the industry.

 

He said: “When it comes to big business for the Food and Beverage West Africa Exhibition in the sub-Saharan Africa region, which is the largest food and beverage trade exhibition, the right place to be is Nigeria.

 

“We are humbled and honoured to host the fourth edition here again. We have over 200 exhibitors from across 40 to 50 countries, spanning five continents.

 

“I would like to say how impressive I am with the local exhibitors here from Nigeria. We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses.

 

We want them to come and flex muscles with the big players across the world.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Buhari’s successor must commit to national re-unification —Sam Amadi, Ex-NERC chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Associate Professor and Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, in this interview speaks about why President Muhammadu Buhari’s government failed to realise the three cardinal promises of the administration, what his successor must do to re-unite the country and other national issues. The former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission […]
News

Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: Exert pressure on Mali to return to civil rule

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

  President Muhammadu Buhari has told West African leaders to exert pressure on the military leadership in Mali to ensure that the transition process in the country is not aborted.   The President, who faulted the United Nation (UN)’s decision to expel foreign fighters in Libya without consultation with the leadership of the West African […]
News

Obaseki to hold sombre inauguration, 2020 Alaghodaro summit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Government has said that the swearingin ceremony of Governor Godwin Obaseki for second term in office, billed for November 12 and the 2020 Alaghodaro Summit would be somber and without fanfare. This is in line with the prevailing mood of the country following the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica