‘FAB exhibition deepens growth in food and beverages industry’

The Food and Beverage West Africa exhibition will continue to enhance growth of the industry, organisers and participants agreed at the end of the three-day event which entered its fourth edition.

Many of the 200 exhibiting firms cut across five continents counted themselves privileged to showcase their products in the Nigerian market.

The Managing Director, B to B Events, Jamie Hill, the organisers of the event was impressed with the number of companies that graced the event, noting that the gathering provided an avenue for indigenous enterprises to strike deals and relate with prominent brands in the industry.

He said: “When it comes to big business for the Food and Beverage West Africa Exhibition in the sub-Saharan Africa region, which is the largest food and beverage trade exhibition, the right place to be is Nigeria.

“We are humbled and honoured to host the fourth edition here again. We have over 200 exhibitors from across 40 to 50 countries, spanning five continents.

“I would like to say how impressive I am with the local exhibitors here from Nigeria. We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses.

We want them to come and flex muscles with the big players across the world.”

