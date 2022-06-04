News

FAB West Africa returns on June 14 in Lagos

Food & Beverage West Africa, the largest F&B trade show across sub-Saharan Africa, will return to Lagos from Tuesday June 14th to Thursday 16 at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island. FAB West Africa has more than 220 exhibitors from 5 continents taking part. Such has been the demand for the show the organisers have needed to expand the floor space meaning FAB West Africa will be the biggest food and beverage fair to ever take place on Nigerian soil. While having an international flavour, the event will place a real focus on promoting Nigerian food and beverage products. Gold Sponsors are Just Food West Africa, Daffy and Nasco.

But with more than 40 countries represented, visitors will have an opportunity to find out about the latest local and international food and drink developments and to sample products being launched in Nigeria and the region. Jamie Hill, the Managing Director of BtoB Events the organisers of the show says: “After the huge success of FAB West Africa 2021, I cannot wait to bring the largest edition of the Food and Beverage West Africa exhibition back to Nigeria.

 

Our Reporters

