FACAN advocates for establishment of export processing zone in Kebbi

Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria (FACAN) in Kebbi State has called on the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to establish an Export Processing Zone for agricultural produce in Kaoje axis of the State in order to maximise the benefits of the Federal Government’s economic diversification drive.

The facility can as well spur accelerated level of export oriented and curtail high volume of smuggling of unprocessed commodities across Nigeria’s boarders with Niger and Benin Republics.

Kebbi State Secretary of FACAN and National Publicity Secretary of NASPAN Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, who made the call over the weekend, further stated that with the advantaged position of Kebbi State sharing two international boundaries as well as serving as a major outlet to the west by land and water quantum of export activities can be generated out of the abundant agricultural resources such as shea nuts and butter, soya beans, Sesame seeds, tamarind, peanuts, locusts beans, sorghum, maize, millet, cotton and Fish products.

Abubakar Bagudu maintained that volumes of informal export activities taking place from all major markets in all the local government areas along the two frontiers without due documentation resulting to loss of revenue and data base by governments at all levels.

As the diversification policy encourages more of value addition, EPZ facility will serve the purpose as well as promote robust agricultural production and entreprenurrship activities aimed at empowering rural communities and improve their potentials optimally.

“I strongly believe that Kaoje axis has all it takes to host an export processing zone due to it’s proximity to 2 international boundaries, and can be accessible by land and River Niger.

Also the abundance of Agricultural raw materials and availability of national grid in the areas capped it all,” he said.

To this end, the National Publicity Secretary appealed to Kebbi State Government to take up the matter with relevant agencies of the Federal Government such as NEPZA, NEPC, Federal Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, Customs and other stakeholders to make it a reality.

