Face governance, stop poaching our members, PDP tells APC

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to face governance and stop poaching its members. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke when party leaders visited former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, told the APC that “jumping around and looking for critical stakeholders of our party to poach will not resolve the issue of security or economy.” Rumours were making the round that Fani-Kayode was about leaving PDP to APC after his visit to the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the party’s Chairman, Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni. Secondus, who described the former minister as a brand, said he assured them that he remains a member of PDP. “Our brother is firm and a man of his word.

There is no amount of trick that will make him sway otherwise. “He is firmly with PDP and we are back to business while we prepare for 2023. “The most important thing is that the country must be one and the APC government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari should resolve the issue of security. “They are aware that security has broken down, economy has broken down.

They should face that business with which they are elected. I believe that this country belongs to all of us and we need unity to move it forward,” he added. Fani-Kayode, who expressed delight at the visit, said the meeting was fruitful, adding that whatever issue that might have caused misunderstanding has been resolved. “We are moving forward as one.

I never left the PDP, I am in PDP and am proud to be here,” he said. The former minister praised the quality leadership of the PDP, which he said, had been able to hold the party together. “They have gone all over the country, reaching out to people, keeping us together, save our party when it was almost taken away from us. They have done a very good job and am very proud of them,” he added. Chairman of former Ministers’ Forum, Tanimu Kabiru Turaki, who was part of the meeting, said the party is united.

News

US seizes Iranian missiles, slaps Iran-related sanctions on 11 entities

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States revealed on Thursday it had seized Iranian missiles shipped to Yemen and sold 1.1 million barrels of previously seized Iranian oil that was bound for Venezuela, in the Trump administration’s latest move to increase pressure on Tehran less than a week before November 3 election. The unsealing of the forfeiture complaints, […]
News

#EndSARS: Panel queries Magistrate for remanding suspect in prison without charge

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Enugu State Police Brutality and Extra-judicial Killings Panel yesterday put a Chief Magistrate on the spot for allegedly remanding a suspect in corrections service for three months without proper charge. Thepanel questionedChief Magistrate Linus Nwebiem of hisinterestinanillegalremand order of Surveyor Raphael Chukwu in the Nigerian Correctional Service Custodial Centrewithoutacharge. The panel was told that the […]
News

Sanwo-Olu unveils 550 buses for Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

After years of expectations, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday flagged off transport infrastructure of the Oshodi –Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system with the unveiling of 550 high and medium capacity buses to improve transportation system in the area.   The governor also launched and inaugurated upgraded e-ticketing system of the BRT […]

