Face masks: Violators face sanctions from July 31 in Kwara

Residents of Kwara State must use face masks in public places, keep physical distancing or stay indoors as from Friday July 24, the state government warned, blaming the spike in cases of COVID-19 largely on people not adhering to safety protocols.

The government added that violators of the latest directives — including shop owners and drivers of commercial or private vehicles —risk arrest and prosecution from July 31 under the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19 Rafiu Ajakaye told a news briefing in Ilorin, the state capital, that the government is disturbed by the rising cases in the state and would spare no effort to flatten the curve and protect the people.

He added that the government would meet with the leadership of the Muslim community on Wednesday July 22 to discuss the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha — a period of mass gathering and celebration —and agree on the safest way to curb further spread of the virus.

Ajakaye said both Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his Deputy Kayode Alabi have both undergone tests for the virus, which came back negative, adding, however, that a few workers in Government House have tested positive and are being managed at the infectious diseases centre.

He said: “As at yesterday Sunday July 19th, we have recorded 585 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of this, 367 are active while 204 had since been successfully managed and discharged to rejoin their families. We have also recorded 14 deaths so far.

“While testing of more samples has played a key role in the spike of the figures, the truth is that most of our people are simply not complying with safety measures put in place including physical distancing and the use of face mask despite the earlier mass production and distribution of face masks to members of the public.

“The rising cases represent a grave danger to not just public health but also to public resources and infrastructure which are already being stretched. Whereas the government is doubling up its advocacy across all media platforms, including jingles and radio programmes, the time has come for everyone to take full responsibility and act more responsibly as we confront this pandemic.

“Consequently, effective this Friday, July 24, nobody would be allowed into any public building, markets, malls, transport, banks and so on without their proper use of the face masks as a safety measure to lessen the transmission of the virus.”