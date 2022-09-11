Body & Soul

Face of Zikel 2022 begins search for next Beauty Queen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fast growing, indigenous cosmetics brand Zikel Cosmetics is gearing up for this year’s edition of the Face of Zikel 2022. One of the tools they are planning to use to launch their brand to the public is to offer a chance for aspiring models to achieve their dreams of being Beauty Queens.

 

Presently holding auditions across different states of the country, Lagos audition is slated for December 1st at the Zikel Cosmetics Plaza. Lekki Phase 1, while the Federal capital territory Abuja will hold September 17th.

 

With the Port Harcourt auditions concluded, aspiring models from other parts of the country still stand a chance to be auditioned, as online auditions will take place on October 8 and 9.

 

Speaking on requirements for qualification, CEO of Zikel Cosmetics Ezike Kelvin Chinedu said “We are looking to empower the girl child who is confident in herself, conscious of her talent and wants to rule the world with her dreams.” Registration he said is open to ladies ages 16 to 35, irrespective of size, height and colour. “We don’t discriminate as we believe more of what you have on the inside than just the physical attributes.” he said.

 

At the end of the auditions selected contestants will slug it out for the coveted crown of the Face of Zikel 2022, at the Grand finale event billed to hold December 3rd, 2022, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island Lagos.

 

Asides being the brands ambassador, and representing the brand locally and internationally, the new queen will go home with over 30 million worth of prices including a brand new car, a luxury trip to Dubai, one year supply and paid ambassadorial deal and many more.

For Mr. Ezike, the idea behind the contest remains to take young ladies off the streets, empower and grow these young talents. “We are seeking sponsors to partner with us to help grow these young talents, create employment for them to realize their full potential, thereby setting them on the road for financial freedom.” he concluded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

BBNaija reality show, contributing to creativity in Nigeria’s Fashion Industry

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is arguably Africa’s biggest reality TV show, data revealed that the BBNaija eviction show on Sunday, August 9, 2020, had 1.6 billion audience impressions, with over 380,000 posts from audiences across the African continent. Since the show’s inception in 2006 and its relaunch in 2017 after a long hiatus, BBNaija has […]
Body & Soul

Hebrews and Toy’s bridal sartorial showoff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian designers, Christiana Hebrews and FemyToys themed up and put in their best creativity to present these extravagant brides and grooms pieces titled H.A.T Weddings.   The grooms menswear were designed by Adeyemi Femi the brain behind FemyToys fashion brand while the bridal is created by Adeshina Christiana founder of Christiana Hebrews brand.   These […]
Body & Soul

Even married women are into drugs, substance abuse in Kano –Hajia Mariam

Posted on Author OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI,

Mariam Mohammed, a Kano State based journalist, community development worker and social counselor exudes passion on issues pertaining to women, youths, violent extremism and issues bothering on drugs. In this interview with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, she spoke on the impact of drugs and insecurity on the fate of young people especially the girl-child   By your […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica