Face of Zikel 2022 begins search for next Beauty Queen

Fast growing, indigenous cosmetics brand Zikel Cosmetics is gearing up for this year’s edition of the Face of Zikel 2022. One of the tools they are planning to use to launch their brand to the public is to offer a chance for aspiring models to achieve their dreams of being Beauty Queens.

Presently holding auditions across different states of the country, Lagos audition is slated for December 1st at the Zikel Cosmetics Plaza. Lekki Phase 1, while the Federal capital territory Abuja will hold September 17th.

With the Port Harcourt auditions concluded, aspiring models from other parts of the country still stand a chance to be auditioned, as online auditions will take place on October 8 and 9.

Speaking on requirements for qualification, CEO of Zikel Cosmetics Ezike Kelvin Chinedu said “We are looking to empower the girl child who is confident in herself, conscious of her talent and wants to rule the world with her dreams.” Registration he said is open to ladies ages 16 to 35, irrespective of size, height and colour. “We don’t discriminate as we believe more of what you have on the inside than just the physical attributes.” he said.

At the end of the auditions selected contestants will slug it out for the coveted crown of the Face of Zikel 2022, at the Grand finale event billed to hold December 3rd, 2022, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island Lagos.

Asides being the brands ambassador, and representing the brand locally and internationally, the new queen will go home with over 30 million worth of prices including a brand new car, a luxury trip to Dubai, one year supply and paid ambassadorial deal and many more.

For Mr. Ezike, the idea behind the contest remains to take young ladies off the streets, empower and grow these young talents. “We are seeking sponsors to partner with us to help grow these young talents, create employment for them to realize their full potential, thereby setting them on the road for financial freedom.” he concluded.

