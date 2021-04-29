Business

Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending, Apple could spoil its party

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Facebook Inc (FB.O) beat Wall Street expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday but warned that growth later this year could “significantly” decline as new Apple Inc (AAPL.O) privacy policies will make it more difficult to target ads.
A surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic when consumers shopped online, along with higher ad prices, helped Facebook revenue surge 48%. Looking ahead, the world’s largest social network said it will focus on building e-commerce features to expand beyond its ad business, reports Reuters.
Shares of Facebook rose 6.5% to $326.00 in extended trading.
“We have a long way to go to build out a full-featured commerce platform … but I am very committed to getting there,” Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told analysts on a conference call to discuss earnings.
Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, hit $26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of $23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The digital advertising industry has boomed during the pandemic, benefiting Facebook and others including Google, whose parent company Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) reported record quarterly profit on Tuesday.
“Despite several headwinds – such as ongoing antitrust scrutiny, lingering privacy concerns, as well as looming changes which could negatively impact its advertising business – Facebook delivered another blockbuster quarter,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.
Zuckerberg said the company plans to focus on three key areas: building augmented and virtual reality, e-commerce features and helping content creators earn money on Facebook’s platforms.
Monthly active users on Facebook rose 10% to 2.85 billion.
Net income for the first quarter came in at $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared with $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.37 per share.
Facebook said its total expenses for the year would be in the range of $70 billion to $73 billion, as it invests in consumer hardware products like Oculus virtual reality headsets and infrastructure.
APPLE CHANGES
On Wednesday, Facebook said it expects the iPhone privacy change to impact the second quarter, but third- and fourth-quarter revenue growth could slow sequentially.
Facebook has blasted Apple over its requirement that iPhone app developers begin asking users’ permission to collect certain data for ads. Facebook says the change would harm its business and hurt small companies that rely on personalized advertising.
Its push to build shopping and e-commerce features within Facebook and Instagram are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its ad inventory more valuable. read more
The company recently teased a slew of new features, including an affiliate program to let content creators earn a cut of sales generated from recommending products on Instagram.
Earlier this month, Facebook announced it was building a bevy of audio products including live audio rooms to rival the popular app Clubhouse plus in-app music and podcast players.
The company remains under scrutiny over its power as it faces major antitrust lawsuits from a large group of U.S. states and the Federal Trade Commission, and is under regular fire from lawmakers and rights groups for its content moderation policies, algorithmic systems and handling of users’ data.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Investment stability: Need to develop mutual fund segment

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Mutual funds are the right platform that will stabilise investment since it can attract and encourage numerous retail investors. Chris Ugwu writes     M utual funds or collective investment scheme represents major vehicle to get share investing right from the start and avoid possible initial disappointments killing investors’ enthusiasm.     These funds create […]
Business

Nigerians spent 80% diaspora remittances on consumption in 2019 –Report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Over 80 per cent of Diaspora remittances to Nigeria in 2019 (about $14..17 billion), was spent on household consumptions, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.   It disclosed that a total sum of $17.57 billion was sent home by Nigerians living abroad in the review year.   In its National Living Standards Survey […]
Business

CBN’s directive: Maize farmers strengthen pact with poultry operators

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive to foreign exchange (forex) dealers to stop processing ‘Form M’ for importation of maize, the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) is set to sign pact with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) to boost maize cultivation for poultry feeds. In a memo made available to New Telegraph by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica