Facebook campaign showcases content creators in Nigeria, Ghana

Facebook has announced the launch of the Facebook Creators campaign in Nigeria and Ghana, highlighting the inspiring stories of leading content creators who have succeeded in various creative industries using the Facebook family of Apps to inspire other creative artists and connect with communities. The Facebook Creators campaign will spotlight eight creative artists in Nigeria and Ghana who have built, communicated, and scaled their art and craft to the world using Facebook and Instagram. These artists represent several creative industries ranging from photography, comedy, fashion, dance, and content creation.

Their inspiring stories will be amplified through a media partnership with Pulse to showcase their professional journey. “We are excited about the Facebook Creators campaign because our family of Apps offers content creators unique opportunities to communicate their craft and tell their stories,” said Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa, Oluwasola Obagbemi. “At Facebook, we are committed to helping people realise their full potential through campaigns like this.

We want African creators to get the best opportunities using our tools to express themselves, inspire others, and build communities and livelihoods while connecting with their audiences,” he added. One of the content creators spotlighted in this campaign is Emmanuel Oyeleke, a talented Nigerian photographer who mastered the art of creating breath-taking posed imagery after quitting his job as a computer programmer.

The campaign also features Laud Anoo Konadu, popularly known as Dancegod Lloyd. Known for co-founding the Dance with a Purpose Academy and the Rocc Stars Dance Academy, the Ghanaian dance sensation and choreographer regularly shares videos of his dance routines on Instagram with his over 1.1 million followers. Other creative artists featured in the campaign include FocusnBlur (Ghanaian Photographer) who was awarded Ghana’s Best Event Photographer in 2019 and 2020; Funke Adepoju (Nigerian Fashion Designer) who is best known for her premium bespoke ready-to-wear collections; and Kaffy Shafau-Ameh (Nigerian Dancer) who is popularly known for breaking the Guinness World Record for ‘Longest Dance Party’ at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006.

Like this: Like Loading...