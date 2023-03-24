Facebook CEO, Zuckerberg Welcomes New Baby

American tech entrepreneur and Facebook Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan on Thursday welcomed their third child.

Zuckerberg took to his Instagram page on Friday to break the news of the arrival of their baby girl, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg as he share cute photos of the baby.

Meanwhile, the Meta CEO and his wife already had two children together, Maxima, 7, born in December 2015, and August, 5, born in August 2017.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote, “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing.” Prior to the delivery of the new baby, he wrote on his IG page captioning a photo in which he also placed his hand on his wife’s stomach, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year.”

