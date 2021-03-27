News

Facebook freezes Venezuela President Maduro’s page over COVID-19 misinformation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Facebook has frozen Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s page for violating policies against spreading misinformation about COVID-19 by promoting a remedy he claims, without evidence, can cure the disease, a company spokesman said on Saturday.
Maduro in January described Carvativir, an oral solution derived from thyme, as a “miracle” medication that neutralizes the coronavirus with no side effects, a claim doctors say is not backed by science, Reuters reports.
Facebook has taken down a video in which Maduro promotes the medication because it violates a policy against false claims “that something can guarantee prevention from getting COVID-19 or can guarantee recovery from COVID-19.”
“We follow guidance from the WHO (World Health Organisation) that says there is currently no medication to cure the virus,” the spokesman told Reuters. “Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only.”
Maduro in the video says Carvativir, which he calls “miracle drops” of 19th century Venezuelan doctor Jose Gregorio Hernandez who has been beatified by the Roman Catholic Church, can be used preventively and therapeutically against the coronavirus.
The administrators of the page were notified of the policy violation, the Facebook spokesman said.
Maduro’s account on photo-sharing social media platform Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, will not be affected.
Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Maduro in February said Facebook “censored” videos in which he showed Carvativir. He has in the past said he and his allies have been treated unfairly by social media companies, including what he calls arbitrary suspension of accounts.
Maduro frequently uses social media including both Facebook and Twitter, and has at times broadcast speeches over Facebook Live.
Venezuela’s official figures as of Friday showed 154,905 cases of coronavirus and 1,543 deaths, though opposition critics say the actual figure is likely higher due to limited testing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu to IGP: We’ll resist plans to collapse Amotekun into community policing

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…tasks guber candidates on issue-based campaign Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has vowed that Amotekun Corps would not be allowed to operate under the guise of community policing as being projected by the Nigeria Police. Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum emphasized that the grassroots’ security outfit had come […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 deaths in 24 hours as NCDC confirms 561 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria recorded an increase in its daily fatality toll on Tuesday — the highest in 10 days — as 17 people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications across the country. Before Tuesday, the previous highest figure was 19 deaths on June 20, 2020. This was contained in the update by the Nigeria […]
News

DHQ to US: There’s nothing new about Al-Qaeda, IS’ infiltration

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Barely 48 hours after the United States’ African Command (AFRICOM) warned of possible infiltration of the West African sub-region by suspected Al-Qaeda, and Islamic States’ terrorists, the Detence Headquarters has said there was nothing new about the development. Recall that the Commander of AFRICOM, Major General. Dagvin Anderson, had issued the warning on Tuesday, noting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica