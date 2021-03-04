News

Facebook launches book spotlighting African female leaders

Social media giant, Facebook, has launched ‘LeadHERs’: Life Lessons From African Women,’ a collection of beautifully-inspired stories and life advice from 19 women who are breaking boundaries in fields such as media, entertainment, politics, education and business. This, according to the company, was part of its activities marking the celebration of International Women’s Month. Available for free in digital and physical formats, the book provides inspirational real-life stories for future generations and young leaders. Each chapter focused on a personal experience and life lesson around how these women had navigated their paths to success, alongside the challenges they had had to overcome along the way. ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons from African Women’ was aimed at encouraging, inspiring and guiding the reader – no matter the background, age, or ambition.

