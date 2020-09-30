Business

Facebook names Alex Schultz new marketing head

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Facebook Inc (FB.O) is tapping Alex Schultz, a company veteran who runs product growth, analytics and internationalization at the social media giant, as its new chief marketing officer.
Schultz, a former eBay Inc (EBAY.O) employee, said here in a Facebook post that he would replace Antonio Lucio as marketing chief, reports Reuters.
Lucio left Facebook earlier this month, according to his LinkedIn account.
“I believe deeply in the economic empowerment it (online marketing) can bring, its ability to show people more tailored, relevant, less annoying ads,” Schultz wrote on Tuesday.
Schultz, who joined Facebook as an analyst in 2007, is also the executive sponsor for Facebook’s global LGBTQ group, according to his LinkedIn account.

Reporter

