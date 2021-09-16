Business

Facebook partners Ray-Ban to launch smart glasses

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Facebook, Inc. and Ray-Ban have released the next generation of smart glasses, Ray-Ban Stories. The highly anticipated collaboration brings forward a new way to seamlessly capture, share and listen through your most authentic moments. The announcement was made by the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Wearables Officer at EssilorLuxottica, Rocco Basilico, in a virtual announcement detailing the partnership and the exciting capabilities. Ray-Ban Stories include a dual integrated 5MP camera to capture photos and video; discreet open-ear speakers to listen, and a three-microphone audio array to deliver rich voice and sound transmission for calls and videos.

In addition to an iconic design built with innovative technology, Ray-Ban Stories launches in conjunction with a companion app, Facebook View (iOS and Android), creating an easy way to import, edit, and share content captured on the smart glasses with the ability to upload on any social app stored on your phone: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and more.

“We are incredibly proud to bring Ray-Ban Stories to life with our partners at Facebook,” said Chief Wearables Officer at EssilorLuxottica, Rocco Basilico. “This is a milestone product that proves consumers don’t have to choose between technology and fashion – they can live in the moment and stay connected while wearing their favorite style of Ray-Ban’s. Our unique approach, combining decades of superior craftsmanship, a dedicated spirit of innovation, and a commitment to delivering only cutting edge technology has resulted in a wearable that people will truly love wearing,” Basilico said.

“Ray-Ban Stories is designed to help people live in the moment and stay connected to the people they are with and the people they wish they were with. Essilor- Luxottica has been nothing short of stellar in this partnership and through their commitment to excellence we were able to deliver on both style and substance in a way that will redefine the expectations of smart glasses. We’re introducing an entirely new way for people to stay connected to the world around them and truly be present in life’s most important moments, and to look good while doing it,” said Vice President, Facebook Reality Labs, Andrew Bosworth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian export: ‘Restrictions pushing India ahead of China’

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

Following recent dominance by India as regards being Nigeria’s biggest export destination, a professor of economics at the University of Uyo, Emmanuel Onwioduokit, has disclosed that restriction of movement of goods and people from China to Nigeria accounts for the dull trade between the two countries in the four quarters of last year. Although he […]
Business

NSE sustains decline with N9bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the third consecutive trading day as sell pressure continued following crave for capital gains. However, market breadth closed in green, producing 11 losers against 17 gainers. Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, declined by 0.07 per cent as bargain hunters continued to remain on the sideline following growing […]
Business

FCMB targets N44.48bn gross earnings in Q1’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  FCMB Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N44.476 billion gross earnings for the First quarter of 2021. In its Q1 2020 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N35.858 billion in interest income. Its projection for profit before tax stood at N4.212 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica