Facebook partners Ray-Ban to launch smart glasses

Facebook, Inc. and Ray-Ban have released the next generation of smart glasses, Ray-Ban Stories. The highly anticipated collaboration brings forward a new way to seamlessly capture, share and listen through your most authentic moments. The announcement was made by the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Wearables Officer at EssilorLuxottica, Rocco Basilico, in a virtual announcement detailing the partnership and the exciting capabilities. Ray-Ban Stories include a dual integrated 5MP camera to capture photos and video; discreet open-ear speakers to listen, and a three-microphone audio array to deliver rich voice and sound transmission for calls and videos.

In addition to an iconic design built with innovative technology, Ray-Ban Stories launches in conjunction with a companion app, Facebook View (iOS and Android), creating an easy way to import, edit, and share content captured on the smart glasses with the ability to upload on any social app stored on your phone: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and more.

“We are incredibly proud to bring Ray-Ban Stories to life with our partners at Facebook,” said Chief Wearables Officer at EssilorLuxottica, Rocco Basilico. “This is a milestone product that proves consumers don’t have to choose between technology and fashion – they can live in the moment and stay connected while wearing their favorite style of Ray-Ban’s. Our unique approach, combining decades of superior craftsmanship, a dedicated spirit of innovation, and a commitment to delivering only cutting edge technology has resulted in a wearable that people will truly love wearing,” Basilico said.

“Ray-Ban Stories is designed to help people live in the moment and stay connected to the people they are with and the people they wish they were with. Essilor- Luxottica has been nothing short of stellar in this partnership and through their commitment to excellence we were able to deliver on both style and substance in a way that will redefine the expectations of smart glasses. We’re introducing an entirely new way for people to stay connected to the world around them and truly be present in life’s most important moments, and to look good while doing it,” said Vice President, Facebook Reality Labs, Andrew Bosworth.

Like this: Like Loading...