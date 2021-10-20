Business

Facebook plans to change its name – Report

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Social media giant Facebook Inc (FB.O) is planning to rebrand itself with a new name next week, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company’s annual Connect conference on Oct. 28, but it could be unveiled sooner, the Verge reported.

In response, Facebook said it does not comment on “rumor or speculation.”

The news comes at a time when the company is facing increasing U.S. government scrutiny over its business practices. Lawmakers from both parties have excoriated the company, illustrating the rising anger in Congress with Facebook, reports Reuters.

The rebranding would position Facebook’s social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the Verge report added.

It’s not uncommon in the Silicon Valley for companies to change their names as they bid to expand their services.

Google established Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) as a holding company in 2015 to expand beyond its search and advertising businesses, to oversee various other ventures ranging from its autonomous vehicle unit and health technology to providing internet services in remote areas.

The move to rebrand will also reflect Facebook’s focus on building the so-called metaverse, an online world where people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment, according to the report.

Facebook has invested heavily in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and intends to connect its nearly three billion users through several devices and apps.

On Tuesday, it announced plans to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years to help build this metaverse.

Zuckerberg has been talking up metaverse since July and the buzzy word, first coined in a dystopian novel three decades earlier, has been referenced by other tech firms such as Microsoft.

The Verge report said a possible name for the company could have something to do with Horizon. Recently, Facebook renamed its in-development VR gaming platform named ‘Horizon,’ to ‘Horizon Worlds’.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Zurich Business School MBA to equip Nigerian students

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A new MBA package that will equip and up skill Nigerian students in line with the global world of work and revolutionise employability is being unfolded in the country by the Zurich Elite Business School (ZEBS). The global MBA programme, according to the institution, equips the African managers and entrepreneurs with real-world skills. According to […]
Business

FMDQ admits Axxela Funding N11.50bn bond

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

FMDQ Exchange yesterday announced the admission to listing of the Axxela Funding 1 Plc N11.50 billion Series 1 Bond under its N50.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme on the exchange’s platform. Axxela Funding 1 Plc is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporated by Axxela Limited to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities in the […]
Business

Aviation bills as solution to sector’s woes

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE,

No doubt, the aviation industry in Nigeria needs urgent reforms. Most of the laws operated by Nigerian aviation agencies are obsolete and do not meet the challenges of a fast-paced, dynamic aviation industry. WOLE SHADARE, who was at the public hearing, writes that passage of the six bills will engender best practices for the entire […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica