Facebook rolls out fresh measure to tackle fake news

As part of its on-going commitment in connecting people to accurate sources and combating misinformation, specifically around COVID-19, Facebook said it will be rolling out a new on-platform campaign across some countries in sub- Saharan Africa.

Named ‘Three Questions To Help Stamp Out False News’, the social media giant said new initiative is aimed at educating and informing users about how to detect potential false news, and was created in consultation with a number of its third-party fact-checking partners.

“Delivered on Facebook’s platform, users will see a series of creative and educative adverts, featuring a link to a dedicated website, which ask users to challenge the information they see on posts by asking themselves the following: Where’s it from? If there’s no source, search for one; what’s missing? Get the whole story, not just the headline; and how does it make you feel? People who make false news try to manipulate feelings,” Facebook said.

This campaign comes on the heels of last month’s context notification update, which lets people know when the news articles they are about to share are older than 90 days, providing greater visibility and context to help make informed decisions about what to share. Commenting on the initiative, Facebook’s Public Policy Manager, Programmes and Campaigns, EMEA, Aïda Ndiaye, said: “We know misinformation is an on-going challenge, which is why we have invested heavily as a business in addressing misinformation, and more recently around COVID-19. We continue to focus on combating this.

“This campaign is just another step in taking our responsibility of improving the accuracy and quality of information on Facebook seriously. We remain committed to working with industry experts and the community on our platforms, to tackle misinformation and empower people with resources that help them decide what to read, share, and trust,” Ndiaye said.

Like this: Like Loading...