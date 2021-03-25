Business

Facebook rolls out Instagram Lite in sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook has announced the launch of Instagram Lite in sub-Saharan Africa, a new, lightweight version of the Instagram app for Android that uses less data and works well across all network conditions. According to the company, the new version of Instagram Lite for Android is less than 2MB in size, making it fast to install and quick to load. It also has improved speed, performance and responsiveness. Instagram Lite not only works similarly to the Instagram app for Android, but it allows the Instagram experience to remain fast and reliable for more people, no matter what device, platform and network they use.

Commenting on the rationale for introducing the app to sub-Saharan Africa, Engineering Manager for Instagram Lite, Peter Shin, said: “Connectivity in the region can be unstable, slow and expensive, making it challenging for people to have a high-quality Instagram expe-rience.

“Many people were already familiar with the concept of a Lite app after the successful roll-out of Facebook Lite some years ago. “We started testing the new version of Instagram Lite when people across the continent started asking for a Lite app for Android.

The feedback was very positive and we are excited to launch it across the continent today. “Our team aims to leave no one behind, so, today, we are very excited to bring Instagram Lite to people in over 170 countries, including the entire sub-Saharan Africa region.” Instagram Lite is similar to the core Instagram app experience, though some features are not currently supported, such as Reels creation, Shopping and IGTV. Instagram Lite is likely to gain appeal to users in locations with limited bandwidth or high data costs, especially in the developing world.

Our Reporters

