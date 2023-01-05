Facebook scammers held for multiple kidnapping, rape of student in Delta

The Police in Delta State have smashed a gang of kidnappers who lure unsuspecting young girls on Facebook, get them to a hotel, drug them, gang rape them, before holding them hostage until the parents pay ransom to secure their release. The arrest was made after the police received a complaint from female victim who ran into one of the suspects in her area. It was learnt that the woman reported to the DPO Ofuoma Division at about 5pm on January 2, that she saw one of the hoodlums that kidnapped her on December 11, 2022 and held her hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, took her nude pictures and recorded her on video while inserting a candle on her private part and used same to blackmail her parents to pay huge ransom. The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bridge Edafe said, “On receipt of this complaint, the DPO immediately detailed a combined team of Police detectives and Ekiugbo community vigilante, arrested one Cornelius Emene, 32-years-old.

During preliminary investigation, suspects made useful statement that led to the arrest of two other suspects, Nelson Aghogho (aka Little), Ufuoma Tunde and also gave account of how they kidnapped another student of School of Health and Technology, Ofuoma, Ughelli North Local Government Area. “The Modus Operandi of the syndicate is to lure unsuspecting young girls on Facebook, get them to a hotel, drug them, gang rape them, before holding them hostage, then demand ransom from their parents to secure their release. The suspect’s phones contained numerous sex video recordings of their previous victims, which was also used to blackmail them and their parents.

