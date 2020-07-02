Facebook supports African SMB’s with virtual impact programmes

Social media giant, Facebook, has announced that all its Economic Impact Programmes will be offered virtually as the platform seeks to equip small businesses with digital marketing skills to help them stay open, connect with and acquire new customers to survive challenges presented by Coronavirus.

Facebook’s Economic Impact Programmes include Boost with Facebook currently implemented in 11 African countries, targeting over 41,000 small businesses; SheMeansBusiness available in Nigeria, South Africa and Senegal reaching 7,500 participants; Digify Pro offered in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa with 230 participants; and Aspiring Entrepreneurs Programme which works with 360 participants in Nigeria.

The company said the virtual programmes would include 90-minute-long Instructor-led live webinar sessions featuring presentations, demonstrations, lectures, and virtual discussions.

“As part of this, there will also be Facebook/Instagram Live sessions that will feature business owners, entrepreneurs, and startups who will provide seminars and talks on various topics, with trainers also hosting ‘office hours’ to accommodate questions asked by participants,” Facebook stated.

Commenting on the announcement, Phil Oduor, Policy Programs Manager for Economic Impact and Digital Literacy, Facebook said: “We know that businesses all over the continent, especially small businesses, are experiencing unexpected challenges.

