Facebook tops social media, hits 2.93bn monthly active users

One of the globally trending micro blogging social media, Facebook, has recorded the highest number of users. As revealed by the global research platform, Statistia, with 2.934 billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2022, Facebook is rated the most used online social network worldwide. The number was a bit higher in the first quarter of 2022, with about 2.936 billion monthly active users. In the fourth quarter of 2021, it was put at 2.912 and 2.910 in the third quarter of 2021. As of April 2022, there were over 36 million Facebook users in Nigeria, accounting for 16.5 per cent of the population. Overall, 33.2 per cent of users were aged between 25 years and 34 years, making this age group the largest user base in the country, followed by those aged 18 to 24 years. Just 4.5 per cent of users were aged between 13 and 17 years. Additionally, 5.5 per cent of users were aged 65 and over. The platform surpassed two billion active users in the second quarter of 2017, taking just over 13 years to reach this milestone. In comparison, Meta-owned Instagram took 11.2 years, while Google’s You- Tube took just over 14 years to achieve this landmark. As of January 2022, Facebook’s leading audience base was in India, with almost 330 million users, whilst the United States ranked second with an approximate total of 179 million users. The platform also finds remarkable popularity in Indonesia and Brazil. Facebook was the platform on which users in the United States spent the most time per day. The average time spent on Facebook was 33 minutes, followed by TikTok with 32 minutes and Twitter with 31 minutes daily. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, all major social media platforms saw an increase in daily usage, which then either increased or de intercreased in 2021. At the end of 2021, over a quarter of all Facebook users in the United States belonged to the 25 to 34-year age group and 18.2 per cent of users were in the 35 to 44-year age group. In general, Facebook users were more likely to be female. The company currently also owns four of the biggest social media platforms, all with over one billion monthly active users each, including Facebook (core platform), WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Meta is Facebook’s recently renamed parent company and had a grand total of 3.59 billion core product users by the final quarter of 2021. Other Meta products include Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus – Meta’s virtual reality subsidiary, which produces VR headsets. In 2021, Meta’s revenue amounted to $117 billion, up from around $86 billion in the previous financial year. In the third quarter of 2021, Facebook reported over 3.58 billion monthly core family product users. The United States and China account for the most high-profile social platforms as most top ranked social networks with over 100 million users originated in the United States. Services like Chinese social networks WeChat, QQ or video sharing app Douyin have also garnered mainstream appeal in their respective regions due to local context and content. Douyin’s popularity has led to the platform releasing an international version of its network: a little app called TikTok. The report also indicated that the leading social networks are usually available in multiple languages and enable users to connect with friends or people across geographical, political or economic borders. In 2022, social networking sites are estimated to reach 3.96 billion users and these figures are still expected to grow as mobile device usage and mobile social networks increasingly gain traction in previously underserved markets. As of January 2021, Nigeria had 33.9 million active social media users. WhatsApp is said to be the most popular platform in the country, with over 90 million users. Facebook, YouTube and Instagram followed as the most used social media platforms in Nigeria.

