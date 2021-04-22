Business

Facebook tweaks ad tools ahead of Apple’s privacy changes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Wednesday it is making changes to its advertising tools to comply with an upcoming privacy update by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), limiting the effectiveness of data collection features used by advertisers.
The world’s biggest social media company has been at loggerheads with Apple’s ‘App Tracking Transparency’ feature, expected to kick in with the latest iPhone software update next week, which allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications, reports Reuters.
Apple says it defends data privacy rights, but faces criticism from Facebook, app developers and startups whose business models rely on advertising tracking.
Facebook said on Wednesday the changes on its ad tools would limit the ways in which target audiences can be selected and how the success of an ad campaign is measured.
The company said it is investing in privacy-enhancing technologies to minimize the amount of data collected from users.
Facebook and Apple have also tangled over commission fees the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, with the social media giant backing small developers most affected by the policy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Hyundai Motor wins four 2020 good design awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hyundai Motor Company announced its win of four accolades at this year’s GOOD DESIGN Awards. Hyundai’s two most progressive EV concepts, 45 and Prophecy, together with the allnew 2021 Hyundai Elantra and the Hyundai Hi-Charger, an ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure, were recognised in the Awards’ Transportation category.   “Hyundai’s design vision to provide lifestyle mobility […]
Business

Concern mounts over failed ATM, debit card transactions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With the second wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic fuelling speculation that the Federal Government may soon impose another nationwide lockdown, pressure is mounting on banks in the country to intensify efforts to address rising failed Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and debit card transactions complaints, findings by New Telegraph show. Failed ATM or debit card […]
Business

Bank customers abandon 2.6m accounts in 3 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Bank customers in the country abandoned 2.6million accounts between March and May this year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the “Industry Customer Bank Account Data” for the months of March, April and May 2020, recently released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the total number of inactive and dormant bank accounts stood […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica