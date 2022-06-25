Faceoff in Supreme Court portends grave danger, say Sagay, Ozekhome, Yusuf, others

Prominent lawyers have reacted to the schism at the Supreme Court involving the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad and other members of the apex court Those who spoke to Saturday Telegraph were unanimous in their belief that the schism is due to systemic malfunction and gross underfunding of the nation’s judicial system.

Those who spoke with our correspondent on the issue include the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome. Others who also commented on the issue include two Lagos based lawyers, Dr. Fassy Yusuf and Chief Goddy Uwazurike. In a telephone chat with one of our correspondents, Sagay who expressed sadness over the issue main-tained that though the issue has portrayed the nation’s judiciary in bad light, it has however exposed systemic rot in that arm of government.

“It (the schism) certainly doesn’t augur well (for the judicial system) but it’s good because it has exposed a lot of wrongdoings that people did not know before, which were being covered up. “I don’t think it would be fair to blame the Chief Justice alone. In the Bible, Jesus Christ said, let the person who hasn’t sinned throw the first stone.

There is no angel anywhere,” Sagay said. While describing the situation as very depressing, Sagay lamented that “If the Chief Justice wants to do it, he can come out with details of what others have done, just that he stopped short at that. On the implication on the judicial system, he said, “I think the Nigerian judicial system is overdue for house cleaning and I am not going to say more than that. We used to have a Supreme Court in the ‘80s and ‘90s that we used to call the Supreme Court of the golden era. “There was a time that our Supreme Court was so good that even the military government was afraid of them. They (the Justices then) were so firm, so principled. “They had what I call the high moral power.

That high moral power intimidated everybody including the military who obeyed all their judgements, which were against the decision of the military,” he said Sagay lamented that stakeholders in the sector have not made any attempt to restore the lost glory of the judiciary. Reacting, Ozekhome lamented the embarrassment the Justices’ protest letter and the response of Justice Mohammed has visited on the county with a call on stakeholders to restore and honour and sanctity of the apex court. He also canvassed for proper funding of the judiciary, saying, “I feel very sad about a critical arm of government that is dispensing judgement and justice.

That is the sentinel that watches over our fundamental rights, the rule of law and over good governance, is so lacking of funds that it has become the whipping child.” On the way forward Ozekhome said, “So, I expect the CJN to take up this matter with the seriousness and urgency it deserves”. Uwazurike on his part lamented gross underfunding of the judiciary stating that squabbles at the apex court is not in any way new just that it is coming out in the open in the manner that it has recently. “You know that Justices of the Supreme Court often have disagreements but they have a way of keeping them inwards. In other words they don’t usually let the public know. “This one that they’ve kept but eventually landed on the public domain was such that many people thought, let’s ignore it until the Head of the Supreme Court who is also the Chief Justice of Nigeria had to come out to reply and we knew it was real.

