Factbox: Coronavirus incidents at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held under unprecedented conditions and tight quarantine rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Yet a number of cases have emerged involving athletes and other people involved with the Games, reports Reuters.

The following is a list to date, in chronological order.

JUNE 20 – A coach with Uganda’s squad tests positive on arrival at Narita airport and is quarantined at a government-designated facility. The rest of the team heads by bus for their host city, Izumisano near Osaka in western Japan.

JUNE 23 – A Ugandan athlete tests positive, Izumisano officials said.

JULY 4 – A member of Serbia’s Olympic rowing team tests positive on arrival. The other four team members are isolated as close contacts.

JULY 9 – One Lithuanian and one Israeli athlete test positive, according to reports. Later reports say the Lithuanian’s results were unclear and subsequently tested negative.

JULY 14 – A masseur for the Russian women’s rugby sevens team tests positive, forcing the team into isolation for two days, the RIA news agency reports. Officials in Munakata, southwestern Japan, confirmed that one staff member was hospitalised and said none of the team members could be considered close contacts.

  • The refugee Olympic team has delayed its arrival in Japan following a positive case with a team official in Doha. The infected official is in quarantine without symptoms and 26 of the 29 refugees will remain in their Doha training camp.

  • Seven staff at a hotel in Hamamatsu, central Japan, where dozens of Brazilian athletes are staying have tested positive, a city official said.

  • Twenty-one members of the South African rugby team are in isolation after they are believed to have been in close contact with a case on their flight.

%d bloggers like this: