Factional APC Chair condemns attack on Aregbesola’s Osogbo office

A factional Chairman of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Rasak Ayobami Salinsile, has condemned in strong terms yesterday’s attack on the campaign office of the former governor of the state Ogeni Rauf Aregbesola, who is now the Minister of Interior. Salinsile in the statement he personally signed said: “For clarity purpose, All Progressive Congress led by me as its chairman had just rounded up a meeting of its key stakeholders in the evening of Thursday.

“However, hardly had the people departed than deafening sounds of gunshots were heard from the main Gbongan-Osogbo Road. At this point, everyone knew the building had come under attack. In the gun mayhem that lasted for about 10 minutes during which the few people left in the building scampered for safety, windowpanes were shattered while an attempt was made to set the entire building on fire.

“The attack climaxed a litany of others on members of the APC who are opposed to the style of governance and party administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the state. “On the 18th of November last year, a similar attack was carried out in the daylight when gunmen shot into the crowd of members at the same Oranmiyan House. Till date, nothing has been heard of that incident. “At this stage, all we can do is to alert the whole world to the fast descent into anarchy under the watch of Governor Oyetola and in particular, the devilish plot to mow down APC leaders and members who refuse to go along with him on his misadventure. “We call on the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, be alive to their duties before more havoc are wreaked by the desperation of the governor.”

