News Top Stories

Factional APC Chair condemns attack on Aregbesola’s Osogbo office

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Factional APC Chair condemns attack on Aregbesola’s Osogbo office

A factional Chairman of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Rasak Ayobami Salinsile, has condemned in strong terms yesterday’s attack on the campaign office of the former governor of the state Ogeni Rauf Aregbesola, who is now the Minister of Interior. Salinsile in the statement he personally signed said: “For clarity purpose, All Progressive Congress led by me as its chairman had just rounded up a meeting of its key stakeholders in the evening of Thursday.

“However, hardly had the people departed than deafening sounds of gunshots were heard from the main Gbongan-Osogbo Road. At this point, everyone knew the building had come under attack. In the gun mayhem that lasted for about 10 minutes during which the few people left in the building scampered for safety, windowpanes were shattered while an attempt was made to set the entire building on fire.

“The attack climaxed a litany of others on members of the APC who are opposed to the style of governance and party administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the state. “On the 18th of November last year, a similar attack was carried out in the daylight when gunmen shot into the crowd of members at the same Oranmiyan House. Till date, nothing has been heard of that incident. “At this stage, all we can do is to alert the whole world to the fast descent into anarchy under the watch of Governor Oyetola and in particular, the devilish plot to mow down APC leaders and members who refuse to go along with him on his misadventure. “We call on the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, be alive to their duties before more havoc are wreaked by the desperation of the governor.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group lauds Benin monarch for intervening in Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s feud

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The leadership and members of the Edo Equity Forum (EEF) yesterday commended the Benin monarch, HRM Oba Ewuare II for his fatherly role in intervening in the feud between the state Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the state of violent […]
News Top Stories

University workers suspend strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the non-teaching staff unions of universities has suspended its three-week-old strike with effect from midnight of today, February 26. JAC non-teaching staff comprises the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of the Universities (NASU). NASU’s General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, who spoke […]
News Top Stories

Niger: Bandits burn 10 villagers alive, slaughter many, abduct 7 women

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…as B’Haram takes over Shiroro LGA …begins recruitment, demands Islamic only schools Armed Bandits have carried out a massacre burning ten persons alive, slaughtering several others and abducting seven women in Kachiwe community of Sarkin Pawa ward in Munya local government area of Niger state. It was learnt that the entire community were wiped out […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica