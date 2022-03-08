Factional conflict, leadership crisis grip EBSU-ASUU

All is not well with the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as two factions with different leadership that have emerged are engulfed in supremacy battle over which faction controls the affairs of the union in the state-owned institution.

The crisis deepened recently when the Academic Staff Union of Universities across Nigerian public universities were united and joined the one month ongoing strike, the two factional groups issued conflicting notice on the nationwide industrial action to their members.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the crisis, which came to the fore since September 16, 2021, has polarised the union into two factions, with each laying claim to the leadership of the union. One faction is led by Dr. Ikechukwu Igwenyi, and the other by Dr. Nwambeke Godfrey.

The Nwambeke-led faction had in September 16, last year, rose from its Congress and announced the suspension of Igwenyi as Chairman of the union, accusing him of acts inconsistent with ASUU constitution, financial impropriety and usurpation of the office of other executive members, and therefore, announced Nwambeke as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the union.

But, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of ASUU has since distanced itself from the development and refused to recognise the Nwambeke’s faction. While the ASUU-NEC recognised the Igwenyi’s faction as the authentic union on campus and allowed him to attend the NEC meetings, the state government, the proprietor of the university was said to give Nwambeke’s faction recognition and support, thereby further polarising the Further investigations by New Telegraph has also shown that the Igwenyi’s faction had since joined the one month nationwide strike declared by ASUU, while the Nwambeke’s group did not only joined the strike, but also enjoined his factional members to attend lectures to teach the students.

The group, however, cited the refusal of ASUU-NEC to resolve the leadership crisis in the ASUU-EBSU chapter. Meanwhile, a statement personally signed by Igwenyi urged his members, recognised by ASUU national body as an authentic faction, to join the strike as part of efforts to save the nation’s university system from total collapse. “Ebonyi State University ASUU rose at the end of its emergency Congress of Thursday,

February 17, 2022, with an overwhelming resolution to activate the nationwide four-week rollover strike declared by ASUU,” the statement said. It added: “The EBSU chapter of ASUU was activating and joining the strike “because ASUU is a national union that secures our welfare and protects the staff and the institutions from distraction and destructive forces of irresponsible leadership. And, that EBSU as a critical branch of the union like other branches is affected by all the demands by ASUU.”

Igwenyi further maintained that the NEC declared the strike because that the Federal Government failed to fully implement the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the ASUU in December 2020.

The statement added: “Given that the draft report of the Renegotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement has been submitted for finalisation for more than nine months, the forceful payment of members’ salaries and emoluments through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and non-adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) have continued to shortchange our members.

“By activating and joining the national strike action, there shall henceforth be no academic activities ranging from teaching, seminar and defense to statutory meetings of the Senate, Council, convocation or matriculation.”

According to Igwenyi’s faction, it would amount to an act of “historical irresponsibility” on their part to sit and watch idly while the gains of our heroes’ past were being destroyed by the ruling class.

However, two days after the Igwenyi’s faction issued the strike notice; the Nwambeke’s faction countered it. And, in a release signed by Dr. Nwambeke Geoffrey, the faction said it won’t be part of the one month industrial action and called on all its members to go about their normal official duties, while it also urged the students to remain on campus as lectures and other academic activities would continue uninterrupted

