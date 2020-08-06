News Top Stories

Factional Speaker emerges for Edo Assembly

Hon. Victor Edoror from Esan Central State Constituency has emerged the factional Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The development comes on a day policemen took over the Assembly complex.

According to available information, Edoror emerged after the inauguration of 14 state lawmakers loyal to a former Governor of the state and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

As at Thursday morning, 20 lawmakers had pledged loyalty to Oshiomhole, leaving just four with the Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

But in reaction to the development in the Assembly, the APC and Oshiomhole have been accused of mobilising policemen from Abuja to replace the officers from the Edo State Police Command stationed at the Anthony Enahoro complex of the Edo State House of Assembly.

