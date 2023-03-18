Factors, issues at play as Nigerians elect governors, assembly members

Once again, Nigerians file out today to elect candidates that would govern them in their respective states for the next four years. All residents of 28 states would go out to elect their chief executives. Voters in eight other states will however be able to elect members of the respective state Houses of Assembly only because they have either recently elected their governors or will do so later in the year or sometime early next year.

According to the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), elections are to be conducted every four years, but this arrangement has been altered in these states due to impeachments, court rulings and spate of inconclusive elections. This reality is further re-enforced by the judgement of the Supreme Court in the case of Peter Obi vs Andy Ubah wherein the apex court averred that whoever is sworn in as a state governor must serve in office compulsorily for four years. The affected states where election won’t be held today include, Osun, Ekiti, Anambra, Kogi, Ondo, Edo, Imo and Bayelsa. The reasons for these would be revealed below.

Ekiti State

People of Ekiti State held election to the office of Governor in June 2022 with incumbent Biodun Oyebanji replacing the former holder, Kayode Fayemi. Another round of election will only take place towards the end of Biodun Oyebanji’s four-year tenure precisely in June 2026.

Osun State

The case of Osun State is similar to that of Ekiti in the sense that election into the office of the governor took place recently with the incumbent Ademola Adeleke taking office in November last year. Just like Oyebanji, Adeleke’s tenure is expected to lapse in 2026. In that case, the people of Osun State will decide to either reelect Adeleke, if he bids for reelection in July 2026 or choose another governor in his stead.

Bayelsa State

The people of this South South state are expected to go to poll on November 11, this year to either elect incumbent Douye Diri or replace him all together with another person should they find his record of performance unsatisfactory by then. Residents of the state had gone to the polls on November 2019 to elect David Lyon of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor but he could not take office owing to a Supreme Court ruling that pronounced Diri validly elected owing to what the court considered as defects in the nomination of the APC governorship ticket.

Edo State

The Edo State governorship election is scheduled to be held in September 2024, as the current governor was reelected on September 19, 2020. It’s then that the people of the state will elect a new chief executive to pilot their affairs for another four years.

Imo State

Imo State had been a part of the 2019 general election until that was halted by a judgement of the Supreme Court on January 15, 2020. With the judgment, the eight month government of journalist turned politician, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, was cut short. The apex court averred that Hope Uzodinma of the APC was duly elected as governor taking into cognisance some votes that were hitherto not taken into consideration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Another governorship election cannot be held until the end of his tenure in 2023.

Kogi State

Similar to Imo and Bayelsa, Kogi State will decide on a new governor in November 2023. All three states held their elections on dates different from the general election date.

Anambra State

The governorship election took place in Anambra on November 6, 2021, and another is expected to take place by November 2025.

Ondo State

Ondo State, just like Edo, will hold its governorship election in October 2024. The incumbent governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, was reelected about three years ago by the people of the state. By then, the people of the state are expected to elect a new chief executive to lead them. All these states are however going to elect members of their respective state houses of Assembly today in line with the constitutional mandate in this regard. Saturday Telegraph will however appraise the factors that are expected to determine the voting pattern of residents of the 28 states going into election to elect their chief executives today.

South West

There are six states making up this region but only three of them, namely, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo are expected to elect or re-elect their governors. Interestingly, all the three state governors in this region would be re-presenting themselves for a second term of office. Today’s election is expected to follow the same pattern that the presidential poll took when the ruling APC won virtually all the states of the region with the exception of Lagos and Osun that were eventually shared by the PDP and the Labour Party.

Lagos

The state is expected to present a very interesting scenario because some issues are expected to determine the voting pattern of the people of the state. One major issue is the power of incumbency that the ruling APC has continued to enjoy for the past 24 years. The ruling tendency has been so entrenched that observers believe that a change in the politics by opposition elements would not be a walkover. Those who hold this belief say that the ruling tendency in the state has been able to devise a means of integrating the social, economic life of the state into the political order in a manner that the former sustains the latter in a symbiotic manner. Simply put, all the essentials of life revolve around the politics of the state which has the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the helm. Those in the know aver that this is as a result of many years of meticulous planning and efforts which can’t be defeated in a single election. Though the Labour Party jolted the established order in the state when it defeated Tinubu at the presidential poll, efforts are being made to rev the political machinery to prevent a recurrence of the scenario that threw up the feat for the Labour Party. A slip on the part of APC could be a gain for the Labour Party which seems to be aggregating the general resentment of the people of the state against the APC as the governor, Babajide Sanwo -Olu, who is being fiercely challenged by Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour of Labour Party who has the backing of youths in the state.

Ogun

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, incumbent Prince Dapo Abiodun, is expected to stage a return to Oke Mosan Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, although, he has a formidable challenger in the person of Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu. A former member of the House of Representatives, Adebutu has been facing internal wrangling within the party as other factional candidates have had to jostle the ticket with him. Though, all that seems to have been resolved, they have however slowed his campaign efforts down considerably. It remains to be seen how that newfound spirit of camaraderie would play out today. One other factor that might work against Adebutu is the issue of zoning. Like Abiodun, they are both from the East Senatorial District of the state, specifically from the same town of Iperu-Remo. If the issue of zoning is to be fully applied, I think people of other zones of the state especially the Egbas of the Central District would rather have the governor serve out his two terms and the office oscillate back to them in Ogun West where the Aworis and Yewa speaking people would be waiting to take their turn. Another source of concern for the governor is the decision of a former governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to pitch his tent with the candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Biyi Otegbeye.

Oyo

For the incumbent Oluseyi Makinde, a return to Agodi Government House seems a foregone conclusion owing to the fact that his main challenger, Senator Teslim Folarin, seems not to have got his campaign off the ground owing to many complicated reasons that he has failed to address. Makinde is seen as a performer by residents of the state and he seems to enjoy their support for his re-election bid. This is notwithstanding the fact that his party, the PDP, lost the state to the APC. The governors of the other three off-season states of Ondo, Osun and Ekiti are expected to consolidate their hold on their respective states by ensuring that their candidates win many seats in the state Houses of Assembly.

South East

Like the states of the South West, three states of Enugu, Ebonyi, and Abia are expected to elect new governors to replace outgoing ones whose respective tenures will expire in May. The election in this region is also expected to follow the same pattern as that of the presidency when the Labour Party trounced the dominant All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), PDP and the APC in the region.

Enugu

Labour Party won the state, polling 95 per cent of the vote cast. That fact is expected to pitch the party’s candidate, Chijioke Edoga against that of the ruling PDP, Mr. Peter Mba, in what many see as an epic battle. In what many see as a political master stroke, many members of the Labour Party under the banner of the Obidient Movement have dumped Edoga to throw their weight behind Mbah. This coupled with the fact that PDP enjoys grassroots support might swing some form of advantage for the PDP candidate.

Ebonyi

Based on the twin factor of performance of the outgoing governor, Chief Dave Umahi and efforts at reconciling aggrieved APC members in the state, the governorship candidate, Mr. Francis Nwifuru, holds the ace in today’s battle. Umahi had in recent times begun what could be termed a charm offensive by wooing aggrieved members of the party for victory with a major breakthrough being the endorsement of Nwifuru by a former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim. That notwithstanding, the recent showing of the Labour Party in the state seems to have strengthened the hands of the party in today’s governorship contest. The party’s governorship hopeful, Dr Edward Nkwegu, is expected to ride on the Obi wave. The duo would have to contend with the onslaught of Mr. Edward Odii of the PDP who would have to rely on established tradition of the state being a fortress of the main opposite party.

Abia

Just as with other states of the region, the Labour Party had a wonderful showing in the state polling well over 91 per cent of the votes at the Presidential poll. If this is to be considered, the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Alex Otti, who is well known in the state may likely cause an upset. What could have been a gain for him has been withered away with many supporters of the Labour Party drifting towards the PDP thus strengthening the hands of the main opposition party whose candidate, Chief Okechukwu Ahiwe. Though the PDP has never lost the state to the opposition since the return of the country to democratic rule, Ahiwe is expected to face a stiff challenge from Otti and the APC candidate, Mr. Uche Ugar. Another candidate to watch out for is Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu of the Action Peoples Party (APP). His entry into the race has further thrown open the race to the Government House in Umuahia, the state capital. Though many initially consider him an outsider but the aspiration of the APP candidate who is the younger brother to a former governor of the state and member representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who’s Chief Whip in the Upper Chamber, has gathered the needed momentum which has forced many to look at his direction as likely to cause some form of upset today. Apart from that, his bid is receiving the backing of youths in the state.

North Central

The North Central zone is expected to present an interesting scenario as many parties are expected to jostle for the political soul of the region in what could be termed a supremacy battle. Of the six states in the region, the governorship election will not take place in Kogi State.

Kwara

It is expected that the PDP and the APC will fight for the control of the state in a battle that will pitch Governor Abdurahaman Abdulrasak who is contesting on the platform of the APC against the political machine of a former President of Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. Saraki is backing a former Reps member, Hon. Yarman Abdullahi, who is contesting on the platform of the PDP. Though the incumbent has performed well, the issue of zoning is what the PDP members are playing up. Rightfully so, the Central zone has had its fair share of the office having produced late Mohammed Lawal, Saraki and the incumbent. The PDP has been using it as a viable tool to relaunch itself to power in the state not minding the fact that they recorded a crushing defeat from the APC at the Presidential and parliamentary elections.

Benue State

The ruling APC has joker in the person of Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia who seems to be hugely popular among all the various segments of the state. Many tip him to win considering his cult following but a lot of other factors might tilt the scale against him. One of such is the perception of the APC in Benue State, which the PDP is exploiting to woo voters to its fold. The PDP has been going about to sell its candidate, Hon. Titus Uba, as the candidate that would protect the state from herders marauding across the state. Whether that would sit well with the people remains to be seen.

Plateau State

The state is going to present an interesting scenario as three major political parties, Labour Party, PDP and the APC, have almost equal chances of winning the state considering their performances during the Presidential election. The Labour Party had a clear dominance at the recently held Presidential election. It is expected that the party could still win the governorship if it could still keep the format that made it win but from time the PDP has always won the state until the entrance of incumbent Simeon Lalong who won on the platform of the APC. The scenario is such that while the APC will still try to retain the state, PDP will pose a major challenge while the Labour Party will seek to re-enact the winning formula of February 25. Dr. Patrick Dakum is contesting under the Labour Party, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang is of the PDP while APC is presenting Nentawe Yilwatda.

Nasarawa

Nasarawa State is expected to have a four-horse race with the Labour Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), the APC and the PDP poised to fight for the soul of the state. Like the neighbouring state of Plateau, Peter Obi of the LP won the state. This winning notwithstanding, the SDP won two senatorial seats while the PDP won one in a state under the APC rule, thus making the state open to any of the four political parties.

Niger

The Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, won the state as well as two of the three senatorial seats in the state. It is expected that the APC will win the governorship barring any unforeseen circumstance.

North West

The North West zone is expected to be a straight fight between the APC and the PDP with many observers saying the region might be split between the two parties but that the APC is projected to have a slight edge by winning more governorship seats in the region.

Jigawa

It is projected that the candidate of the PDP, Mr. Mustapha Sule Lamido, will prevail over others in the race owing to a combination of factors. One major factor going for him is the reputation of his father, who is a former governor, whom many see as having performed creditably in office. Sule-Lamido is also enjoying cameo ride in the state’s political space as his candidature seems to be appealing more to youths of the state who tend to see him as one of their own. This however does not detract from the fact that the APC will be a pushover because of the advantage of incumbency and the fact that it won two senatorial seats to PDP’s one in the last election.

Kaduna

The North Western state is going to be a 50-50 scenario between the PDP and the APC as the candidates of two parties have almost equal chances of winning the poll. Though the PDP won the Presidential election, it also cleared all the three senatorial seats available in the state as well as many of the federal constituencies too. That notwithstanding, it is still a neck to neck battle between Isa Ashiru (PDP) and Uba Sani of the APC.

Kano

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Kano is expected to be won by the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) whose Governorship candidate, Mallam Abba Kabir Yusuf, is riding on the back of the popularity of the Presidential Candidate of the party and former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The former governor enjoys cult-like followership in Kano and that proved itself when he won the state overwhelmingly at the last election. The NNPP also won two out of the three senatorial seats available in the state.The candidate of the ruling APC, Alhaji Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, will however present a formidable opposition today.

Katsina

Though the PDP won the presidential election in the state, the situation might change today considering a number of factors. These have however strengthened the hands of the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Garba Yakubu Lado. APC however won all the three senatorial seats available in the state. Should President Muhammadu Buhari decide to throw his lot behind the governorship candidate of the APC, Alhaji Dikko Umar Radda, the party might reclaim the state but on paper, the PDP has a slight edge.

Kebbi, and Zamfara

These states are traditional catchment areas of the APC but the opposition might put in a feeble fight for the governorship.

Sokoto

The contest is a continuation of the proxy war between two former governors of the state, Aliyu Magartakada Wammako, who is leading the APC onslaught and Dalhatu Bafarawa who is leading the PDP army. The two parties have equal chances of winning the state. Election into the three senatorial districts has been declared inconclusive.

North East

Both the PDP and the APC have equal footings in the region and it is expected that they will have good showing today as they are set to win their traditional catchment states. This however does not preclude a situation of possible upsets though. While the APC is expected to win Borno, Yobe, the PDP is set to retake Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi. Gombe on the other hand remains dicey.

South South

The South South region is the traditional fortress of the PDP but there might be likely upset considering the mass appeal of the Labour Party in the region.

Delta

This is one state that has traditionally gone to the PDP but a combination of internal wrangling, and perceived atrophy on the part of the electorate might see a likely upset coming from the Labour Party. It is also envisaged that the PDP will nick Akwa Ibom and Rivers but the APC will push for a major upset in the two affected states.

Cross River

Though a PDP state as the party has continued to stamp its dominance on the state until the incumbent governor, Professor Benedict Ayade who was elected under the PDP defected to the APC. Things changed at the Presidential election when the Labour Party won the state thus establishing itself as a third force. This has no doubt proved to be a boost of some sorts for the governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Bassey Otu. The PDP and the APC have a senator- elect apiece leaving one outstanding. This is reflective of the fact that Otu has a 50-50 chance against his PDP contender, Mr. Sandy Onor who has reportedly secured the endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

