Factors that affected outcome of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election

Events leading to the Saturday February 25, 2023, Presidential Election are perhaps unique since the return to the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria. The four top presidential candidates were seen as representatives of not just their parties, but the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria.

From the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard bearer of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, to that of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, it was believed that the stage was set for a serious battle. Atiku and Kwankwaso were seen as representing the North, while Tinubu was seen as the representative of the Yoruba and Obi as the face of the South East.

All these and other factors eventually played out in the election, which has since produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-Elect of the country.

To say it is yet Uhuru is to state the opposite as the candidates of the major parties are calling for the cancellation of the election and none of them has congratulated the President-Elect as at the time of this report. Some of the factors that played out in the election are analysed below.

1. Ethnicity

As earlier stated, four of the 18 presidential candidates in the election, who are the front runners, come from the three major ethnic groups in the country: Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo.

From the Northern part of Nigeria are Atiku Abubakar, a former vice-president of the country (1999- 2007) and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party; and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

There is also Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Yoruba from the South-West. He was the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was later declared as the winner of the keenly contested election. Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is an Igbo from the South-East. Since the 1999 election, there has been an unwritten convention and agreement that presidential power will rotate every eight years between the Northern and Southern parts of the country.

That’s why many individuals and groups from both the North and South insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari must be succeeded by someone from the South. It was however, believed in some quarters that it was the turn of the South East to produce the next president as the zone has not yet produced a president and that it was now their turn.

Some people from the North East, where Atiku comes from, also argued that it should be their turn since the zone has not produced a president since Tafawa Balewa, who was the country’s first and only prime minister.

2. Religion

Just like ethnicity, religion has always been a factor in Nigeria and this has caused a lot of issues and crises in the nation. Since 1999, political leaders have always ensured that the president and the vice-president do not share the same religion. While the Northerners are predominantly Muslims, the Southerners are predominantly Christians.

This was however, jettisoned, when Bola Tinubu, a Yoruba Muslim, chose Kashim Shettima, a Kanuri Muslim and former governor of Borno State, as his running mate. Many Nigerians and groups, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), were strongly against the ticket.

3. Third force parties

Until 2015, Nigeria’s political scene was dominated by one party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regarded as the largest in Africa. But this changed in 2015, when the All Progressives Congress (APC), a coalition of opposition parties, defeated the then sitting president, Goodluck Jonathan. This led to an era of a two-party dominant state.

The emergence of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party has since changed this. Obi’s campaign was centred on anti- establishment rhetoric and he was able to attract a horde of young voters. As the only Christian among the four leading candidates, Obi also had the sympathy of Christians that are opposed to Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC.

He was placed ahead of others in about three opinion polls. Kwankwaso, founder of the Kwankwasiya movement, was regarded as a grassroots organiser. He was believed to be popular with ordinary people in the North but lacked a strong following in the south.

4. Obidient Revolution

In the South East region, there is a deep belief that there is a conspiracy to exclude the Igbos from certain key political positions in the country because of their role in the Civil War that took place from 1967 to 1970. This belief helped fuel secessionist agitations.

Though the political elite of the region remained aloof or lukewarm to Obi’s candidacy, he was literally idolised by ordinary people in the region who are excited by the “audacity” of his candidacy.

5. INEC and the new Electoral Act

The independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has long been contested.

Incidents like burning or stealing of some of the commission’s materials, and under-age registrations in some parts of the country raised questions about the ability of the INEC to conduct free and fair elections.

The 2022 Electoral Act introduced innovations like the electronic transmission of results from the polling units and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). These were intended to curb rigging. But some political forces are believed to be opposed to their use.

The malfunctioning of the system in many parts of the country during the election affected the credibility of the election as electronic transmission of the results became impossible in many places all over the country.

6. Insecurity

The general insecurity in Nigeria affected the conduct of the election in some parts of the country. This seriously affected the electoral fortunes of some candidates who regarded such areas as their strongholds. There were cases of harassment of voters, snatching of ballot boxes and many voters were scared from the polling units as they felt their lives were not safe.

7. Money

Money plays a significant role in any election, especially in Nigeria, where the people demand financial inducement before they attend campaign rallies or vote. Vote-buying has since become a prominent feature of elections in Nigeria. Despite measures to improve the transparency of the electoral system, there were reports that money exchanged hands during the 2023 Presidential/National Assembly elections.

8. Crises within the parties

There were internal crises in many parties with that of the PDP being the most glaring, where Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State formed a coalition with some governors elected under the party to form G5, while others joined them to form Integrity Group. Members of the group worked against the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and threw their weight behind others candidate.

This greatly affected the fortunes of their presidential candidate in their states. There were other forces in other parties too, who felt aggrieved over the emergence of some candidates and worked against their victory at the polls.

9. Naira redesign policy and fuel scarcity

These issues really affected the turnout of voters and it also worked against the ruling APC in many areas, according to reports. People believed that they were being punished by the Federal Government that decided to change naira as elections were approaching to prevent vote buying.

They wondered if this would stop the rich and well-connected politicians from achieving their aims by all means. This is still ongoing as people find it difficult to get the new naira notes to spend as the two highest old denominations are no longer acceptable as legal tender. The fuel scarcity has also frustrated many Nigerians, who did not see the need to exercise their voting rights.

