Facts you didn’t know about Nigerian creative Abisola Omolade

Abisola Abolaji Omolade who is also known as Bizzo or Abi, is regarded the Nigerian creative, promoting arts across Africa boarders and to the diasporas. The multi dimensional production designer, art director and producer, project manager and a philanthropist is one of the leading characters in art directing in Nigeria. Abisola, an art connoisseur who began her art career in 2009 as an art assistant, programs officer and studio assistant has established herself as one of the African leading figures in the creative industry.

Below are facts you didn’t know about her personal history:

In the early 2000s, she was deeply involved in modeling and beauty pageants. She contested in the cultural beauty pageant Sisi Oge beauty pageant in 2008, and in the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant in 2011. She modeled for leading brands such as Starcomms, Fcmb, Allure vanguard, Wedding planner, Etisalat and Barcelona collaborations, Airtel campus vibe, MTN and Nokia. She’s married to Olanrewaju Peter Effiong with 2 kids.

She has a degree in Accounting from Olabisi Onabanjo University, a degree in Screenwriting from Met Film School in London and recently a degree in The Business and Art of Television from London Film School.

She is the founder of Gabrielle Chase Media limited, Meraki Projects, a co-founder of The Sabinah Foundation, and The Sabinah Preparatory School. She was born to Oluseyi Rasheed Omolade and Omonike Sabinah Omolade, from Ekiti State, Ado Ekiti to be precise. She is the last born of four children.

She art directed Africa’s first Netflix original, Blood sisters which was the highest trending limited in over 10 countries in the world including the UK and the US. The mini series revolutionized the entire Africa cinamatic storytelling.

She also art directed HBO’s first African content Eyimofe, which bagged a Naacp Image Award nomination and many other awards at the Berlin film festival. EYIMOFE did tremendously well in cinemas in Nigeria and beyond. She art directed Blood Sisters which starred actors and actresses like Nancy Isime, Ini Dima Okojie, Kate Henshaw, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ramsey Nouah, Gabriel Afolayan and many other major African actors and actresses. She art directed second Nigeria original and Netflix’s first young adult original series Far From Home which exceptional received reviews from all over the world. She art directed Nollywood’s first faith based movie to stream on Netflix, The Wait. She art directed Lafemme Anjola which was acquired by Amazon Prime, Lafemme Anjola had lead actors like Rita Dominic, Nonso Bassey, Femi Jacob and many other veteran actors and starred Deyemi Okanlawon, Jimmy Odukoya, Kate Henshaw, Kunle Remi, Nse Ikpe Etim, Meg Otanwa and Chimezie Imo.

She produced a 104 episode of a lifestyle program for DSTV in 2015 called luxury living and was the production designer for the movie King Of Boys 1 which made headlines all over the world upon it release and gave the Nigerian movie industry a lift both locally and internationally. She also art directed Tecno’s West African launch for the camon 17 campaign.

She has been on the British Council panel in collaboration with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), talking about the opportunities in the creative industries.

