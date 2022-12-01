Business

FAE boss, 3 others get awards for entrepreneurship contribution

The International Women’s Entrepreneurial Challenge (IWEC) Foundation has rewarded the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FAE Limited Envelopes, Princess Funmilayo Bakare Okeowo, with business award for excellence in entrepreneurship. This is in recognition of her resilient contribution to the development and growth of the country’s manufacturing sector and the economy in general. Other awardees are the Founder House of Tara International, Tara Fela-Durotoye; Managing Director, Zigma Limited, Funmi Ogbue; and Managing Director, Secure ID, Kofo Akinkugbe. Princess Okeowo and other awardees were presented their awards by IWEC Cofounder, Ambassador Ms. Ruth Davis, and IWEC President, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, during the IWEC annual conference in Madrid, capital of Spain recently. The IWEC Co-founder explained that these women had displayed the “I CAN DO” spirit of Nigerian women.

“They have not only excelled in their businesses, but they made Nigeria and the business community proud globally from their chosen profession by excelling beyond people’s imaginations,” she said. Ambassador Davis noted that the IWEC Foundation was celebrating some of the world’s most successful women business owners during the IWEC Foundation 2022 Annual Conference in Madrid, in Spain. She said: “Our mission is to connect and develop a global network of successful women business owners through working with international chambers of commerce and women’s business organisations.

Headquartered in New York City, the IWEC Foundation’s reach encompasses women who are already in the global marketplace and want to further expand as well as those who are ripe to enter international markets. She added: “Our ecosystem is comprised of over 47 chambers of commerce & women business organizations. We have 460 past awardees (we honor awardees every year at our annual conference who were nominated by our partners), who represent women-owned companies from around the globe. “The IWEC Foundation’s constituents represent some of the most influential businesswomen from the world’s most important emerging and established regions.”

In her remarks at the award ceremony, Princess Okeowo, a key member of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), expressed her delight at the award, saying it was a reward for hardwork and years of expertise put in place in driving FAE Limited Envelopes to a global brand. According to her, credible women in business in the country’s economy have been contributing immensely to drive Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) despite the many challenges facing businesses in Nigeria. She, however, pointed out that the award would spur her to do more for the country’s manufacturing sector and the GDP in general.

 

