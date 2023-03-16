Business

Failed e-payments, cash shortage may decrease Q1’23 total output

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Analysts at United Capital Research have said that they expect the fallouts of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless and naira redesign policies, such as the increase in failed electronic payment(e-payment) transactions and the scarcity of cash, to result in a decline in the total output for Q1’23. Commenting on the latest e-payment data published by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the analysts, in a report released yesterday, noted that while there was 41.3 per cent increase in the use of e-payment channels in February, occasioned by the cashless policy, the increased failed payments experienced during the period meant that there was a drop in the value of electronic transactions.

The analysts stated: “Most recent data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) revealed that the total value of cashless transactions in the Nigerian economy declined by 4.8 per cent in February 2023 to print at N37.7 trillion relative to N39.6 trillion recorded in January 2023.

“The key driver of the observed decline in the value of e-transactions was the increased failed payment experienced in February 2023, particularly owing to a short-fall in network infrastructure. The increasing traffic arising from customers’ e-transactions has led to infrastructural collapse as most transactions were left unexecuted, thereby leaving customers stranded. “We observed that the 41.3 per cent increase in the use of e-payment gateways within the reviewed period could not translate into increment in the value of electronic transactions.”

Our Reporters

