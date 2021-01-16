Failure of past regimes to blame for Nigeria’s current situation, says Azuka

The former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Kano State, Chief Chris Chukwubuzor Azuka, has urged Nigerians not to blame the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration for the present ills of the country, saying that the present situation of the country is a cumulative effect of the failures of past administrations.

Speaking to journalists in his Oba residence in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Azuka said that the tendency is for people to easily hold the present government responsible for the present ills in the land if they have a distorted picture of what is happening now without reference to previous governments. He pointed out that many of the challenges confronting Nigeria today were not created by the government of the day but that the problems had multiplied over the years.

Azuka, who was also a special adviser to the former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, on Inter-Community Relations, stressed the need for more in-telligent conversations when issues confronting the nation are being discussed. He said emphatically that past regimes failed to address the challenges of insecurity, which has become a monster in the present day, noting that the situation has been magnified by poor investment on education and human capital.

“Out of school children today in Nigeria stands at 13 million, this huge pool of neglected class would be negatively mobilised by unscrupulous politicians if things are not done to immediately address the situation,” he said.

To right the situation, he called for urgency in making huge investment on human capital and good governance. “Most of the issues confronting Nigeria as a nation can be addressed if we have a tradition of electing intelligent and responsible persons in a free, fair and credible elections, these issues cannot be addressed with badly conducted elections, said. He further noted that: “The current political system that encourages rigging and manipulation to favour certain individuals, especially the affluent persons, and in the process deny educated men and women of vision, integrity and excellence, cannot help us.

