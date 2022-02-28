News Top Stories

Failure to listen fuelling strikes, petrol scarcity, Russian/Ukraine crisis –Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has linked the ongoing crisis behind Russia and Ukraine as wellas the lingering fuel crisis and strike by university lecturers in Nigeria to the failure of government leaders to listen to the voice of reason and their citizens.

 

In a Homily delivered during the dedication of Holy Cross Parish Church, Gwarinpa, Abuja on Sunday, Archbishop Kaigama insisted that greater progress was bound to be achieved should leaders listen to their people.

 

He said: “Our nation would achieve greater progress when we truly listen to one another in mutual respect. Government leaders must listen to its citizens, politicians must listen to the people they represent, employees must listen to their employers, the north to the south, one religious adherent to the other.

 

“This is the path to enduring peace, greater solidarity    and harmony in our society and the best way to resolve problems such as the lingering fuel scarcity in the nation and the ASUU one-month warning strike to press home her demands from the government.

“The worsening Russia- Ukraine war situation is a failure in human compassion and the consequence of failure to listen to the voice of reason.

The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has called for prayersandfasting onMarch 2, Ash Wednesday. May all troubled parts of the world find peace.” Archbishop Kaigama, who raised concerns over the “many blind guides” in positionsof governanceespecially political and spiritual leaders, insisted they must remove the log in their eyes so that they can better help others to remove theirs.

 

“This means that leaders must look first at themselves andcorrecttheirfaultsbefore they can see clearly to iden  tify and correct the errors in other people. Jesus was speaking againsttheerrorof thePhariseeswhosaw themselvesasexcellentguidesand didnotrealizetheirblindness and, assuch, theyonlyled the people into the ditch; since a blind man cannot guide another (cf. Lk. 6:39).

 

“What we find in our society today is sadly the reality of ‘blind guides’. There are some religious men and women who pose as ministers of God, but are ignorant about what true religion is.

 

There are some leaders who occupy big positions of responsibility today but lack the disposition to make such offices function properly. Some fight and even kill tooccupy suchoffices, butare only guided by their quest for material possessions and could be regarded as ‘blind guides’. Leaders are challenged to expunge hypocrisy and deception, to bear good fruits.”

 

The Cleric also urged the parishioners to view the physical dedication of the church building as an invitation to build beautiful spiritual and social relationships with God and with one another.

 

“We must make every effort to also obtain the graces to make our hearts a more befitting home for God. As the season of Lent begins on Wednesday this week, we need to look inside our hearts, reorder our steps, bear good fruits and inspire

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023 Presidency: Northern govs merely exercising freedom of expression – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has stated that the Northern governors were merely exercising their rights of freedom of expression following their position on the 2023 presidency.   According to the governor, who was reacting to the resolution reached by  his counterparts in the North where they […]
News Top Stories

Boost for Nigeria as Ukraine crisis sends oil prices near $100 a barrel

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Akinola Ajibade

Events unfolding thousands of kilometres away in Europe where Russia and the West are on a collision course over its possible plans to invade Ukraine is giving the Nigerian economy a shot in the arm as the prices of the West African nation’s primary source of foreign exchange, crude oil, has almost hit $100 a […]
News

We’re broke, Reps cry out

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives has again confirmed that it is facing financial crisis, which is negatively affecting its activities. Spokesman for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who confirmed this in Abuja at a press conference, also said the lower chamber was owning contractors and consultants. “Yes, the House is broke, I have said it before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica