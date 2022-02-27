Metro & Crime

Failure to listen fuelling strikes, petrol scarcity, Russian/Ukraine crisis – Kaigama

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has linked the ongoing crisis behind Russia and Ukraine as well as the lingering fuel crisis and strike by university lecturers in Nigeria to the failure of government leaders to listen to the voice of reason and their citizens.

In a Homily delivered during the dedication of Holy Cross Parish Church, Gwarinpa, Abuja on Sunday, ArchBishop Kaigama insisted that greater progress was bound to be achieved should leaders listen to their people.

He said: “Our nation would achieve greater progress when we truly listen to one another in mutual respect. Government leaders must listen to its citizens, politicians must listen to the people they represent, employees must listen to their employers, the north to the south, one religious adherent to the other.

“This is the path to enduring peace, greater solidarity and harmony in our society and the best way to resolve problems such as the lingering fuel scarcity in the nation and the ASUU one-month warning strike to press home her demands from the government.

“The worsening Russia-Ukraine war situation is a failure in human compassion and the consequence of failure to listen to the voice of reason. The Holy Father, Pope Francis, has called for prayers and fasting on March 2, Ash Wednesday. May all troubled parts of the world find peace.”

Archbishop Kaigama, who raised concerns over the “many blind guides” in positions of governance especially political and spiritual leaders, insisted they must remove the log in their eyes so that they can better help others to remove theirs.

“This means that leaders must look first at themselves and correct their faults before they can see clearly to identify and correct the errors in other people. Jesus was speaking against the error of the Pharisees who saw themselves as excellent guides and did not realize their blindness and, as such, they only led the people into the ditch; since a blind man cannot guide another (cf. Lk. 6:39).

“What we find in our society today is sadly the reality of ‘blind guides’. There are some religious men and women who pose as ministers of God, but are ignorant about what true religion is. There are some leaders who occupy big positions of responsibility today but lack the disposition to make such offices function properly. Some fight and even kill to occupy such offices, but are only guided by their quest for material possessions and could be regarded as ‘blind guides’. Leaders are challenged to expunge hypocrisy and deception, to bear good fruits.”

The Cleric also urged the parishioners to view the physical dedication of the church building as an invitation to build beautiful spiritual and social relationships with God and with one another.

“We must make every effort to also obtain the graces to make our hearts a more befitting home for God. As the season of Lent begins on Wednesday this week, we need to look inside our hearts, reorder our steps, bear good fruits and inspire others to seek Christ.”

 

