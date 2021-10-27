Failure to mobilise security intelligence disgrace to Nigeria, academia –UniAbuja VC

…as Gov. Bello warns of further attacks on correctional facilities

The Vice Chancellor University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has labelled “a total disgrace” the country and academia the inability to mobilise or gather security intelligence to avert abductions or destruction of lives and property by criminal elements. Speaking at the formal launch of the university’s Centre for Security and Le-gal Studies and Symposium yesterday in Abuja, Na’Allah challenged the military and universities to explore the potential of research to help Nigeria survive “unprecedented threats and crisis of insecurity,” through digital technology and intelligence. Making reference to the United States, he said with the level of synchronization, data gathering and sharing between the law enforcement agencies after the World Trade Centre bombing of 1993, it was almost impossible for a similar attack to happen on US.

He said: “We have a lot of lessons to learn, we have a lot of work to do. We must sit down in our laboratories to think through the current challenges we have in our nation now and figure out how Nigerians can go about their business without fear. We can’t mobilise intelligence to know what is going to happen the next hour, it’s a total failure. “How can we have a nation where today is bombing, tomorrow it is a crisis, in front of our military is bombing. Innocent people going about their business are kidnapped, ransom paid, it’s a total disgrace to us as a nation, to our political leaders and the university. We have not been able to work together to communicate a solution that will assist this nation to enjoy the peace that it deserves.

“The birth of this centre is a challenge this university is throwing to all our military institutions and civilian institutions that we must come together to get through this war of the 21st century which cannot be understood like the wars of yesterday.

We must begin to look at our environment, our culture, daily habits and religion because they are so important what we should do. “The centre is focused on bringing in research to address the issues of security and the strategies to deploy. There are so many questions to be asked before we can win this war and so we need to sit together and proffer a solution.

We can’t survive this insecurity without bringing everyone on board. “Any nation that surmounts its problem is because of the university and it’s time Nigeria realised that so we need to set aside enough funds for research. Universities are ready and we must work together.” Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, who said there was a need to deploy both kinetic and non-kinetic approach in achieving the desired results in overcoming security challenges facing the country, said technical intelligence must be deployed to help Nigeria end insurgency quickly. He said, “My approach to insecurity in Nigeria is different; first people must be carried along in all strategies, the leaders body language must clearly reflect a fighting spirit to assist the military succeed in their fight, identify the geography, topography and understand the people.” Represented by his Security Adviser on Security Matters, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), bello advised the federal and state governments to analyse the recent attacks on correctional facilities, warning that more attacks could to happen if nothing was done.

Like this: Like Loading...