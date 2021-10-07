‘Failure to retain locally trained doctors, disgraceful’

…as experts bemoan poor hospital administration

Back in the early days of the country’s independence, quality care provision from Nigeria’s health facilities made the country a medical tourism of some sort where foreign nationals accessed treatment, but 61 years afterwards, much of the successes have been eroded due to persistent brain drain of doctors and other health workers, poor funding, obsolete equipment, the maladministration of hospitals, among others, report PRECIOUS YUSUF, PETER SONIBARE AND AGBENU ABAH

The proverb ‘Health is Wealth’ is widely used in Nigeria but the government and almost all the citizens of the country do not fully understand the import of those three words. The wealth which the proverb implies goes beyond material belongings; it covers every part of our lives that make us live a fulfilled life. Right from the days of our forefathers, before independence, the medical needs of the society was recognised as an issue of paramount importance. This was one of the reasons why the traditional and herbal practitioners were treated with respect and dignity. On its part, modern medicine in the early days of independent was similarly successful such that the outstanding successes it recorded then attracted medical tourism to the country, thereby making care services in Nigeria the most sought after in the entire West African subregion.

However, 61 years down the line, care service provision in the country has changed negatively. Highlighting some of the factors responsible for the stalled progress, the President of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Dr. Victor Makanjuola affirmed: “While not being too harsh on the system, the sector is not doing too well. Although we’ve recorded some progress in the past years, the health sector in its current state, has not really met the standards in several areas.

He said while Nigeria deserved to be praised over some of her achievements in the health sector, the progress it was making in other aspects of the sector was so minimal for a country that was already 61 years old. “An area that we have done very well is increasing human resources. Basically training and deployment of manpower over the years has been able to transcend from colonial trained doctors to doctors that are trained here in Nigeria.

That includes doctors, nurses and other health workers.” While training Nigerian doctors indigenously has many advantages for the country, the failure of the system to keep most of the doctors in the country is almost disgraceful. About 2,000 doctors leave Nigeria yearly in search of greener pastures and none of these doctors are replaced and this causes a strain on the remaining doc-tors in the country.” According to Makanjuola, the doctor- patient ratio in the country presently is so grossly imbalanced that almost every doctor in the country is being overworked.

“The problem from the success of training our own doctors is the issue of brain drain. The more doctors we train, the more doctors that leave the country for better offers outside. “Better remunerations for health care workers are the way that we can use to retain them. He noted that another major problem of the health sector is poor technology and lack of modern health equipment in most parts of the country. “Nigeria does not match up with most countries in terms of technological advancement,” he added. According to him, there are only eight teaching hospitals in Nigeria that have radiotherapy machines and these machines are to serve a population of about 200 million people. On the contrary, the World Health Organisation estimates that the country is supposed to have at least 170 cancer centres and the low number of existing centres is sad.

In his view, the National Vicechairman of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Dr. Obinna Ogbonna said most of the hospitals are in dire need of repair and upgrade. “Governments thought it was a child’s play but now that they cannot travel out of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now taking most of the problems of the health sector seriously.” Speaking in similar vein, the National President of Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Prof. James Damen who is also a professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of Jos pinpointed the problem of inequality amongst various health care practitioners in the country.

He said, “The major problem lies with the maladministration of the health sector. Members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have taken over the leadership of the health sector and according to him, they have not managed the hospitals well. “There used to be administrators in charge of hospitals and they achieved various outstanding feats in the early years of independent, but as time went on, medical doctors took over the management of public hospitals, based on Decree 10 of 1985 which removed the leadership of hospitals from the hands of hospital administrators and vested it in the hands of ‘medically qualified’/ doctors. Hence, the appointment of chief medical directors that now administer hospitals.

He said, “The truth of the matter is that doctors are below professionalism in terms of the administration of the hospitals. Damen reason: “Clinical services should be rendered by medical and dental practitioners and the same thing should apply to nurses, pharmacists and laboratory service operators.” Damen lamented, “Beyond their clinical responsibilities, doctors want to take over everywhere. “A pathologist will be made the head of a laboratory even though he does not have the same basic knowledge that a laboratory scientist possesses,” he added.

