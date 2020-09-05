News

Failure to woo Buhari’s daughter, man attempts suicide in Kano

A 22-year-old man, Abba Ahmad, who was alleged to be deeply in love with Hanan, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari , who recently got wedded, nearly committed suicide in Kano on hearing of the wedding ceremony. The incident, which took place yesterday, was averted by the quick intervention of the Police who saved Ahmad from committing suicide. However, intelligence network of the Police, coupled with wise counselling by senior police officers stopped Abba before he eventually agreed to turn a new leaf.

It was gathered that Ahmad, a final-year student of Accounting at the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, who would have taken his own life, has decided to save lives, as he professed his eagerness to join the Police Force. Hanan had yesterday wedded Muhammad Turad Sha’aban, son of Damburan Zazzau and a former lawmaker, Hon. Sani Sha’aban, in a low-key ceremony. Ahmad’s posting had gone viral on his Facebook and Instagram handles, where he vowed to commit suicide if he failed to marry Hanan. On getting wind of Ahmad’s posting, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Mr. Frank Mba, signalled the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu Sani, for the immediate invitation of Ahmad, who resides in Kano.

Mba spoke with Ahmad on the telephone for about seven minutes, advising him on the need to face better goals in future, than to commit suicide over a phantom marriage, borne out of infatuation, triggered by Social Media blues.

