Fairmont adds Cape Grace Hotel in South Africa to portfolio

Fairmont has increased its portfolio in Sub-Sahara Africa with the addition of Cape Grace, Cape Town, South Africa. The hotel features an extraordinary location, on the vibrant V&A Waterfront, between an international yacht marina and the working harbour, with the breath-taking Table Mountain as a backdrop. The iconic Cape Grace Hotel will transition into a fully branded Fairmont property by end of this year and will be known as Cape Grace by Fairmont. The property was recently acquired by Kasada Hospitality Fund LP (“Kasada”), the leading independent real estate private equity platform dedicated to hospitality in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Guests staying at the hotel can choose to stay at one of its 120 luxurious rooms, take advantage of two food and beverage outlets, enjoy the diverse vibrant tourist attractions available at the V&A Waterfront, located a short walking distance from the hotel, or take in the relaxing and private surrounding offered by the undisturbed ocean view from the property. “We are noticing a real momentum in South Africa for luxury hotel brands, and we couldn’t think of a more iconic hotel than Cape Grace to establish our footprint in the country”, says Mark Willis, Chief Executive Officer of Fairmont Hotels and Resorts. “The world-class service of the brand combined with the unique location and unparalleled level of luxury the Cape Grace Hotel will be featuring, offers the promise of an unforgettable experience to any guest or visitor coming into the property,” he adds.

